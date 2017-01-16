Capital High receiver commits to University of Idaho football team

Harrison Ashby considered himself a basketball player, so he gave up football after his eighth grade season.
But Capital head coach Todd Simis convinced Ashby to return to football for his senior season, and it’s proven to be a successful move for the senior.
Ashby committed to play football on a full scholarship for the University of Idaho over the weekend.
He caught 34 passes for 578 yards and five touchdowns for the state runner-up Eagles in 2016.
“Everyone was so welcoming, and it was just like a family,” said Ashby, who made an official visit to Idaho over the weekend. “It’s not super far from home, and it just felt right.”
The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder averaged 17 yards per catch, lining up anywhere from tight end, to wing to receiver. He said he will likely play tight end for the Vandals and may initially grayshirt.
Ashby was voted to the 5A All-Idaho first team at tight end and was a first-team all-5A SIC pick at flex.
“I never thought this would happen,” Ashby said.
Simis said Idaho coaches likely appreciated Ashby’s athleticism, body type and potential for growth.
Ashby also had offers from Adams State and the College of Idaho, he said.
Ashby joins Eagle High offensive lineman Maxim Moore, who committed to Idaho in November.
See highlights from Ashby’s senior season here.
Rachel Roberts: 208-377-6422, @IDS_VarsityX
