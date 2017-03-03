Boys High School Basketball

March 3, 2017

New Plymouth is lone District Three team in small school boys basketball semifinals

Statesman staff

3A

Defending state champion Parma and Weiser lost first-round games at Meridian High.

Senior forward Payton Pinz and sophomore forward Braydon Jensen scored 23 and 22 points, respectively, but it wasn’t enough for Parma (13-11), which lost to Gooding 66-54.

Gooding (15-11), playing in its first state tournament in 31 years, will play Sugar-Salem (18-5) in the semifinals.

District Three regular season champion Weiser (21-2) lost to Snake River 60-35, snapping its 13-game winning streak. Senior wing Alberto Sanchez led Weiser with 22 points and six rebounds.

In the second semifinal, Kellogg (19-2) will meet Snake River (20-3).

2A

District Three champion New Plymouth survived the first round with a 46-39 victory over Firth at Capital High. The Pilgrims (13-10), who have won eight straight games, will play Bear Lake in a semifinal at 8 p.m. Friday.

Senior guard Riley Harris had a game-high 22 points for New Plymouth.

Bear Lake (21-4) advanced with a 58-33 victory over Declo. The Bears have won 14 in a row.

In two other games involving District Three teams, Melba (9-15) lost to St. Maries 72-43 and Nampa Christian (15-11) lost to Ririe 70-35.

Justin Trappet had 11 points and five assists for Melba.

Griffin Carson scored 11 points to lead Nampa Christian. Michael Ure led Ririe with 20 points, while Dylan Anglesey notched a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

1A Division I

District Three teams went 0-for-4 on the first day at Vallivue High in Caldwell.

Defending champion Ambrose lost 55-49 to Grace (20-4), which remains undefeated against 1A Division I teams from Idaho.

Wilder lost to Prairie 69-25, Valley beat Riverstone 48-32 and Lapwai knocked off Horseshoe Bend 97-57 in the final game of the night.

Zane Mussmann recorded 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead Valley, while Alex Macha had 12 points for Riverstone (17-5).

Hunter Chaffee and Patrick Chmelik scored 18 points apiece to lead Prairie’s offense. Ismael Cortez had a team-high nine points for Wilder (11-12).

Lapwai was the state runner-up the past two seasons.

Valley (17-6) and Prairie (19-4) will face off in the first semifinal, while Grace meets Lapwai (22-1) in the other.

1A Division II

District Three’s only representative in the tournament, Council, was knocked out of title contention with a 50-46 loss to Carey at Caldwell High.

Dietrich’s Jake Smith broke the classification state tournament record, making seven 3-pointers in the defending champions’ 66-51 win over Kendrick. Smith finished with 23 points.

Dietrich (23-1) will meet Rockland (17-6) in the semifinals at 1:15 p.m. Friday, while Carey (16-9) will face Genesis Prep of Post Falls (19-4) at 3 p.m. The winners meet in the first of six state title games at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.

