Hip-hop artist and three-sport star: BK’s Raoul Johnson, aka Roo Nostalgia, does it all

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:05 Eagle High celebrates late coach with 'Doug Corta Day' Pause 2:18 Meet Bishop Kelly's Roo Nostalgia: up-and-coming hip-hop artist and three-sport star 1:35 Watch Capital's Ipsen long jump 23 feet, 9 inches 0:27 Boise bids adieu to the 844 3:59 After 20 years in prison, Chris Tapp is released aided by Idaho Innocence Project 4:12 Usful Glassworks tells its story 0:44 How to protect a new home from flooding 1:26 Opera Idaho's 'Tosca' Dress Rehearsal 4:03 Chris Petersen discusses Huskies spring finale 2:18 Bruce Marchant arraigned in district court for 2016 rape, murder of Sierra Bush Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Raoul Johnson is all over Bishop Kelly's athletic program as an All-Idaho defensive lineman, a starter on the Knights' basketball team and the district's reigning long jump champ. But he's also an aspiring rapper who has released his first music video and performed at Treefort in March. Michael Lycklama mlycklama@idahostatesman.com