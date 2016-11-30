Weiser’s Lauren Bouvia the second Idaho girl picked for All-American soccer game

Weiser High senior Lauren Bouvia will compete as one of 42 girls selected from across the nation in the fourth annual High School Soccer All-American Game at 6 p.m. MT Saturday in Raleigh, N.C.
The UC Davis commit is the second Idaho player ever selected to the game, which draws the top players from states that play high school soccer in the fall. Rocky Mountain’s Raimee Sherle, who earned first-team all-conference honors with Boise State as a freshman this fall, went last year.
Bouvia scored 94 goals this season, leading Weiser (20-2-0) to a third-place finish at the 3A state tournament. She scored 127 goals, a national high school record, as a junior to lead the Wolverines the 2015 state title.
Two Idaho boys have been selected to the game — Capital’s Brett Becia (2014) and Post Falls’ Timmy Mueller (2013). The boys game is entering its sixth year.
