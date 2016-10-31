Three Boise State players make All-Mountain West women’s soccer teams

Boise State freshman midfielder Raimee Sherle (Rocky Mountain High) was named the Newcomer of the Year, and she and junior goalkeeper Janelle Flores made the 2016 All-Mountain West first team released Monday.
Sherle led the league in game-winning goals (four) and shot attempts (39) in conference play, and she led MW newcomers in points (14) and goals (six).
Flores is the first Bronco keeper to earn first-team all-conference honors after facing the most shots in the conference and tallying an 0.88 goals-against average, the lowest among MW goalies with at least 1,000 minutes played.
Sherle also made the MW all-newcomer team with fellow freshman Mikayla Schachtell, a starting defensive midfielder who helped BSU earn an MW-leading five shutouts.
The Broncos (6-10-4, 5-3-3) are seeded sixth in the Mountain West Tournament, in which they will open against host San Diego State (8-7-3, 6-2-3) at 8 p.m. MT on Tuesday (Mountain West Network).
