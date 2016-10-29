Skyview High volleyball wins first state title in program history

Skyview High has long been known as one of the best volleyball programs in the Treasure Valley, having won six straight 4A District Three championships and 11 of the past 13.
But the Hawks’ local dominance hadn’t carried over to the state tournament — until now.
Skyview hoisted the first state championship in program history with a 25-22, 17-25, 19-25, 25-21, 15-11 victory over Idaho Falls on Saturday at Hillcrest High in Ammon.
“Just being on the other side of that (celebration) so much, it felt a little surreal, honestly. Like, did this really happen?” Skyview coach Kevin Murphy said. “We’d been on the other side too many times, and when it finally happens, you’re like holy cow.”
The breakthrough was a long time in the making, as the Hawks have four state runner-up finishes and five third-place trophies since 2000. Many of the players on this year’s team had siblings who also went through the program, Murphy said.
“It’s crazy. It doesn’t even feel real right now,” Skyview senior outside hitter Demery Dean said. “This year, I feel like we were just so determined. Our whole group, we all wanted it. We would give everything we had to just to get it done.”
Juniors Dani Nay and Olivia Bradley led the Hawks at the net. Nay, an outside hitter committed to Weber State, had 74 kills in the tournament. Bradley, a middle blocker committed to Montana, added 46 kills and 14 blocks.
Libero Morgan Bower had a team-high 85 digs, while setters Whitney Bower and Karen Murphy combined for 152 assists.
“It’s like a gut-check, and it’s really about who wants it more and who is going to give it everything they have and all their heart,” said Nay, about going to a fifth set in the title match. “I think we all just put everything we had out there.”
Idaho Falls had won back-to-back state titles at the 5A level before moving down to the 4A classification this season. The Tigers have six championships overall.
Skyview, which graduates one starter, made it through the state tournament without a loss and went 40-3 overall, including tournament matches.
“I was pretty speechless at first. It didn’t really hit me at that exact point that we finally reached our goal that we’d been working for for so many years,” Nay said. “But I was just extremely excited.”
5A: TIMBERLINE TAKES SECOND
Timberline won three straight loser-out matches to advance to the championship, but the Wolves’ luck ran out against Bonneville.
The Bees swept the Wolves for the second time in two days, cruising to a 25-14, 25-20, 25-16 victory and their first state championship since 2009.
Timberline takes home the runner-up trophy, matching their best finish since taking second in 2004.
The Wolves, who were the only 5A Treasure Valley team to make it to the second day, started Saturday with a sweep of Lewiston, then rolled past Madison in three sets for a rematch against Bonneville.
Timberline lead early in all three games before the Bees rallied back, eventually clinching their eighth state title.
3A: PARMA FINISHES THIRD
Parma lost to Timberlake in a decisive fifth set in a Saturday morning semifinal at Madison High in Rexburg to finish in third place. Timberlake then lost in three games to Sugar-Salem. It was the Diggers’ first title since 2008 and sixth in program history.
2A: NAMPA CHRISTIAN WINS 8TH TITLE
Nampa Christian defeated two-time defending state champion Malad 23-25, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 at Idaho Falls High. The Trojans beat the Dragons twice Saturday, also winning in four sets in the semifinals to finish atop the podium for the first time since 2012 and for the eighth time in school history.
1A D-I: HORSESHOE BEND FALLS SHORT
Horseshoe Bend’s three-set loss to Troy on Friday night put the Mustangs in the losers bracket. But the Mustangs made the long trek back to the championship match with three consecutive win-or-go-home victories Saturday at Rigby High. Two of those matches went to five games. Troy extinguished Horseshoe Bend’s upset bid in the title match, winning in four games for the program’s 10th championship.
1A D-II: LIGHTHOUSE BACK ON TOP
Lighthouse Christian swept Butte County at Bonneville High in Idaho Falls for its fourth state championship in five seasons.
