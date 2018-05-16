Former Boise State star, NFL first-round pick McClellin to coach at Valley high school

After a six-year NFL career, former Boise State standout Shea McClellin is hanging up the cleats — at least for now — and picking up a whistle.
Mountain View High announced Wednesday that McClellin is joining the Mavericks' staff as a linebackers coach.
"I don't like to pass up good opportunities, and it was a really good one," McClellin said.
McClellin, who spent last year on injured reserve for the New England Patriots, was the No. 19 overall pick by the Chicago Bears in 2012. A Marsing High graduate, he was sidelined with concussions last season that kept him out as the Patriots lost to the Eagles in the Super Bowl. He played in the Patriots' Super Bowl LI win over the Falcons in February 2017.
After being released by the Patriots in March, McClellin acknowledged that he was unsure if he'd play again. In January, he told the Idaho Statesman that if he was done playing he would like to coach, preferably in Idaho. McClellin said Wednesday he isn't officially retired, however.
"There's always a chance I could play again, but it makes it easier to take since I know it's medical reasons keeping me from it," he said.
On Mountain View's staff, McClellin is joined by former Boise State defensive lineman Tyler Horn, who coaches the Mavericks' line. McClellin, his wife, and two sons soon will move into a house in Eagle. They attend the same church as Mountain View coach Judd Benedick, whose team fell to Coeur d'Alene in last year's 5A semifinals.
"I've always been drawn to coaching. I like to help people out," McClellin said. "If I can teach them something I didn’t know when I was their age, it can hopefully help them out. I'm excited to help them as players, but I also learned from (former Boise State coach Chris) Petersen that it's not all about football."
From 2008 to 2011, McClellin racked up 20.5 sacks and had four interceptions at Boise State. He had 202 tackles and 8.5 sacks in 66 NFL games for the Bears and Patriots from 2012 to 2016. He is tied for the second-highest draft selection in Boise State history, as Leighton Vander Esch was taken 19th overall April 26 by the Cowboys (Ryan Clady went 12th in 2008).
