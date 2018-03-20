Following release by Patriots, ex-Boise State star McClellin’s NFL future in limbo

Former Boise State standout Shea McClellin is a free agent again, but it is uncertain if he will join a new team.
The New England Patriots released the six-year veteran linebacker Monday with a failed physical designation. McClellin did not play last season, sidelined by two concussions. He does not know if he will continue to play, saying in a text message to the Idaho Statesman, “medically, I just don’t know if I’ll ever be able to again.”
A first-round pick by the Chicago Bears in 2012 (19th overall), the Marsing High graduate spent the last two seasons with New England, winning Super Bowl LI over the Falcons. He has played in 66 NFL games, making 202 tackles with 8.5 sacks.
According to ESPN, by releasing McClellin, who was entering the last year of a three-year contract, the Patriots will save about $2.3 million of salary cap space. McClellin tweeted a thank you to the team Monday for the “opportunity to play for the best organization in the NFL.”
When speaking to the Idaho Statesman before the Patriots faced the Eagles the Super Bowl in January, McClellin said then he was not certain of his future, that “it can go in a lot of different ways.”
