Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he pushed for Kellen Moore to be his coach

Kellen Moore turns 30 this summer and has never coached a game in his life — and the guy he is tasked with helping the most can’t wait.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said Friday on NBC Sports Radio that he made sure to let it be known he wanted his former backup to move into a coaching role. Moore, the former Boise State great who spent the last three seasons playing for the Cowboys, has an agreement in place to join the team’s coaching staff.
“I’m a big fan of Kellen Moore,” Prescott said, according to Pro Football Talk. “I pushed for that, and I know he helped me so much throughout the season, both seasons actually. He’s just so smart. I told him when he (becomes) a college coach and I had a kid, my son had no choice of who he was going to play for. I’m excited I get to play under him now, and I’m excited for him to take this role as a coach, and I know he’ll be really good at it.”
Who knows, maybe the not-even-existing Prescott Jr. could suit up for Boise State? Moore has said he’d like to return one day in some capacity, but those discussions will have to be tabled for at least one season as he starts his coaching career in the NFL.
Dallas did not renew quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson’s contract after the 2017 season. Prescott’s numbers dipped after a breakout rookie season. Moore’s only NFL action came in 2015, and when he and Tony Romo were hurt in training camp in 2016, it paved the way for Prescott to start right away.
“The moment he became quarterback coach, we shared a message and I told him exactly the things I wanted to push me and challenge me and I know he’s going to do that,” Prescott said. “He’s so smart, he knows the game so well, he can only benefit me.”
