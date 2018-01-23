Cowboys’ owner says it’s official: Kellen Moore to retire and be his newest assistant

Kellen Moore’s incredible playing career is over, and now he takes a step that is pretty rare into the next stage of his football life.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., that he has finalized a deal to make Moore the team’s new quarterbacks coach, according to the Dallas Morning News.
Jerry Jones said the Cowboys have finalized an agreement for Kellen Moore to join Dallas' coaching staff as the new QBs coach. Dallas has also re-signed RBs coach Gary Brown.— Brandon George (@DMN_George) January 23, 2018
“I don’t want to get ahead of an overall announcement, but I’m glad that we’re going to have Kellen with us in the future,” Jones said, via David Helman of the team website. “We’ll get down to the specific announcements on that, but we have completed an agreement with Kellen.”
Another staff writer for the Cowboys’ website said Jones wouldn’t confirm what position Moore will coach, simply that he will be on the staff. Moore makes the unusual jump directly from playing to coaching in the NFL.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wouldn’t confirm Kellen Moore as QB coach but did say there has been an agreement that he will be on the coaching staff #cowboyswire— Nick Eatman (@nickeatman) January 23, 2018
Dallas did not renew quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson’s contract after the 2017 season. Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan coached Moore in 2012 and 2013 in Detroit, then again the last three seasons. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said Moore will “be a star in this league.”
“(He’s) a genius behind the scenes, who doesn’t get enough credit for what he does helping me out and helping this offense out,” quarterback Dak Prescott said to the Dallas Morning News in 2016. “He’s an offensive coordinator in his own mind. He’s simply a genius when it comes to helping (coordinator Scott) Linehan out and early in the week giving looks, helping me out with things the defense does, maybe little keys here and there to tip me off on coverages or blitzes.”
Moore was in the NFL for six seasons, three each with the Detroit Lions and the Cowboys. He appeared in three games, all with Dallas in 2015. He completed 61 of 104 passes for 779 yards with four touchdowns to six interceptions. In his last game, he threw for 435 yards against the Redskins on Jan. 3, 2016.
A standout at Prosser (Wash.) High, the lightly recruited Moore went 50-3 as Boise State’s starting quarterback, and despite being undersized and undrafted, spent a half-dozen years in the NFL. He became the first former Bronco quarterback to throw a pass in a regular-season NFL game.
The Sporting News’ Alex Marvez reported Moore’s impending hire on Jan. 6.
