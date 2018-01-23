Dallas Cowboys quarterback Kellen Moore (17) prepares to throw a pass as he warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Dec. 19, 2015, in Arlington, Texas.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Kellen Moore (17) prepares to throw a pass as he warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Dec. 19, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. Brandon Wade AP
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Kellen Moore (17) prepares to throw a pass as he warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets on Dec. 19, 2015, in Arlington, Texas. Brandon Wade AP

Boise State Football

Cowboys’ owner says it’s official: Kellen Moore to retire and be his newest assistant

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

January 23, 2018 03:57 PM

Kellen Moore’s incredible playing career is over, and now he takes a step that is pretty rare into the next stage of his football life.

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., that he has finalized a deal to make Moore the team’s new quarterbacks coach, according to the Dallas Morning News.

“I don’t want to get ahead of an overall announcement, but I’m glad that we’re going to have Kellen with us in the future,” Jones said, via David Helman of the team website. “We’ll get down to the specific announcements on that, but we have completed an agreement with Kellen.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Another staff writer for the Cowboys’ website said Jones wouldn’t confirm what position Moore will coach, simply that he will be on the staff. Moore makes the unusual jump directly from playing to coaching in the NFL.

Dallas did not renew quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson’s contract after the 2017 season. Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan coached Moore in 2012 and 2013 in Detroit, then again the last three seasons. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said Moore will “be a star in this league.”

“(He’s) a genius behind the scenes, who doesn’t get enough credit for what he does helping me out and helping this offense out,” quarterback Dak Prescott said to the Dallas Morning News in 2016. “He’s an offensive coordinator in his own mind. He’s simply a genius when it comes to helping (coordinator Scott) Linehan out and early in the week giving looks, helping me out with things the defense does, maybe little keys here and there to tip me off on coverages or blitzes.”

Moore was in the NFL for six seasons, three each with the Detroit Lions and the Cowboys. He appeared in three games, all with Dallas in 2015. He completed 61 of 104 passes for 779 yards with four touchdowns to six interceptions. In his last game, he threw for 435 yards against the Redskins on Jan. 3, 2016.

A standout at Prosser (Wash.) High, the lightly recruited Moore went 50-3 as Boise State’s starting quarterback, and despite being undersized and undrafted, spent a half-dozen years in the NFL. He became the first former Bronco quarterback to throw a pass in a regular-season NFL game.

The Sporting News’ Alex Marvez reported Moore’s impending hire on Jan. 6.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights

    QB Brock Purdy of Perry High in Arizona had a spectacular senior season. He has visited Boise State but also holds an offer from Alabama. (Video courtesy of Perry High)

QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights

QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights 5:22

QB Brock Purdy's senior highlights
Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way' 1:32

Harsin on Vander Esch: 'We're behind him all the way'
Boise State offensive coaches discuss December’s signees 4:31

Boise State offensive coaches discuss December’s signees

View More Video