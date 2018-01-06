Report: Kellen Moore to retire, will be hired as Dallas Cowboys assistant coach

Kellen Moore may one day triumphantly return to coach at Boise State, but the Dallas Cowboys are giving him his start.
According to a report Saturday from The Sporting News’ Alex Marvez, Moore will retire after a six-year NFL playing career and will be hired as Dallas’ new quarterbacks coach. Moore, who went 50-3 at Boise State, has played the last three seasons for the Cowboys.
Moore was poised to be a free agent, while quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson’s contract was not renewed.
The 28-year-old Moore has been highly regarded for his football intelligence by his fellow Cowboys, including 2016 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year Dak Prescott. During his rookie season, he had plenty of praise for Moore.
Never miss a local story.
“(He’s) a genius behind the scenes, who doesn’t get enough credit for what he does helping me out and helping this offense out,” Prescott said to the Dallas Morning News. “He’s an offensive coordinator in his own mind. He’s simply a genius when it comes to helping (coordinator Scott) Linehan out and early in the week giving looks, helping me out with things the defense does, maybe little keys here and there to tip me off on coverages or blitzes.”
Undrafted in 2012, Moore spent three seasons on the Detroit Lions’ practice squad, and has played in three NFL games, all in the 2015 campaign. He completed 61-of-104 passes for 779 yards with four touchdowns to six interceptions. In his last game, he threw for 435 yards against the Redskins on Jan. 3, 2016.
He was injured all of 2016 and spent the final two months of this past season on the Cowboys’ practice squad after being on the 53-man roster to start the year. He signed a one-year, $775,000 deal last March.
Moore was the only left-handed quarterback on an NFL roster in 2017. He still ranks No. 2 in Football Bowl Subdivision history with 142 touchdown passes and No. 6 with 14,667 yards passing while at Boise State. His brother, Kirby, who also played at Boise State, just finished his first season as Fresno State’s wide receivers coach. Their father, Tom, won four state titles as head coach at Prosser (Washington) High.
Dallas head coach Jason Garrett had a similar ascent to Moore’s. Following his final season as a player with the Dolphins in 2004, he was Miami’s quarterbacks coach in 2005. Moore and Linehan worked together while in Detroit, and now the two will be tasked to work on improving a passing game that saw Prescott’s numbers drop across the board, certainly not aided by running back Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game suspension.
Comments