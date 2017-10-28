Live: Boise State 7, Utah State 0 (first quarter); Broncos click on first drive

Boise State looks to win its fourth straight game as it travels to face Utah State at 8 p.m. Saturday on CBS Sports Network.
The Broncos (5-2, 3-0) are coming off a win last week over Wyoming, while the Aggies (4-4, 2-2) won at UNLV.
Stay tuned here for live coverage throughout the night.
Sophomore STUD end Sam Whitney will not play, according to a Boise State spokesman. Whitney has started five games, making 21 tackles with a forced fumble.
Broncos pick up prolific receiver recruit
Boise State’s recruiting roll continued Saturday with the Broncos’ third commitment in four days.
Stefan Cobbs, a 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver from Fossil Ridge High (Keller, Texas) announced Saturday he has committed to the Broncos’ 2018 class. He also had offers from Utah State, Bowling Green, Tulane and New Mexico State.
According to the Dallas Morning News, Cobbs has 47 receptions for 994 yards and 18 touchdowns for the 8-0 Panthers.
