Wide receiver with a flair for impressive catches commits to Boise State football team

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

October 28, 2017 4:31 PM

The Boise State football team’s recruiting roll continued Saturday with the Broncos’ third commitment in four days.

Stefan Cobbs, a 6-foot, 170-pound wide receiver from Fossil Ridge High (Keller, Texas) announced Saturday he has committed to the Broncos’ 2018 class. He also had offers from Utah State, Bowling Green, Tulane and New Mexico State, according to 247Sports.com.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Cobbs has 47 receptions for 994 yards and 18 touchdowns for the 8-0 Panthers. He has made some spectacular catches along the way.

On Wednesday, the Broncos got a commitment from another receiver, Hinds (Miss.) Community College’s John Hightower. STUD end Demetri Washington committed Thursday night.

Check out his senior highlights below:

BOISE STATE FOOTBALL 2018 RECRUITING COMMITMENTS

▪ LB Phillip Mills, 6-3, 220, Paloma Valley High (Menifee, Calif.)

▪ LB Brandon Hawkins, 6-3, 210, Georgetown (Texas) High

▪ QB Zach Wilson, 6-3, 200, Corner Canyon High (Draper, Utah)

▪ LB DJ Schramm, 6-1, 215, Clovis West High (Fresno, Calif.)

▪ NT Scale Igiehon, 6-2, 327, Del Valle (Texas) High

▪ DE/LB Kukea Emmsley, 6-4, 230, Kapolei (Hawaii) High

▪ NT Keeghan Freeborn, 6-1, 310, Rocky Mountain High

▪ RB Zidane Thomas, 5-10, 205, Centennial High (Peoria, Ariz.)

▪ RB Andrew Van Buren, 5-11, 196, Chaminade Prep (West Hills, Calif.)

▪ C Kekaniokoa Gonzalez 6-2, 286, Mater Dei High (Santa Ana, Calif.)

▪ TE Cole Ramseyer, 6-4, 230, Coeur d’Alene High

▪ WR John Hightower, 6-4, 185, Hinds CC (Landover, Md.)

▪ STUD Demitri Washington, 6-5, 235, Santa Fe Christian High (Solana Beach, Calif.)

▪ WR Stefan Cobbs, 6-0, 170, Fossil Ridge High (Keller, Texas)

