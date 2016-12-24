Papa Lee: BSU linebacker, special teams demon, dad, future policeman savors final game

6:09 Boise State linebacker Ben Weaver eager to face Baylor's 'brand' Pause

9:57 Bryan Harsin tells why bowl-opponent Baylor is so hard to defend

8:01 Boise State defensive coordinator Andy Avalos on Baylor's tough offense

5:05 Boise State tight end Jake Roh says Cactus Bowl the right fit

2:53 Huskies coach Chris Petersen talks Peach Bowl preparation

6:39 Boise State CB Jonathan Moxey reflects on his career, 'frustrated' by lack of INTs

1:28 Idaho Vandals fans tailgate at Albertsons Stadium before Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

2:38 Take a walk on the Boise Greenbelt in the snow

1:22 Meraki serves street-style gyros in BoDo