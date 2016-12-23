Cactus Bowl game-day guide: Boise State vs. Baylor

GAME-DAY FACTS
▪ Time: 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27
▪ Where: Chase Field, (40,400, grass, home of baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks), Phoenix
Chase Field ready for switch from baseball diamond to Cactus Bowl gridiron
▪ TV: ESPN (Rece Davis, Joey Galloway, David Pollack, Molly McGrath)
▪ Radio: KTIK 93.1 FM, KBOI 670 AM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)
▪ Tickets: $40-$115, available at BroncoSports.com/tickets, by phone at 208-426-4737 or the Boise State ticket office
▪ Vegas line: Boise State by 7 (over/under is 67)
▪ Coaches: Boise State, Bryan Harsin (31-8, third year; 38-13, fourth year overall); Baylor, Jim Grobe (6-6, first year; 116-121-1, 20th year overall)
▪ 2016 records: Boise State 10-2, Baylor 6-6
▪ Key stats: Boise State’s two losses this season were by a combined nine points; Baylor has lost six straight games by a combined 262-157 points.
▪ Bowl records: Boise State 11-5 (won six of past seven), Baylor 11-11 (lost four of past seven)
▪ Series: First meeting
▪ Weather: Chase Field has a retractable roof, which is expected to be open for pre-game activities and closed for the game. Tuesday’s forecast calls for sun, highs in the mid-60s and lows in the mid-40s.
GETTING TO KNOW BAYLOR
Offensively, the Bears are still one of the best in the nation, sitting at No. 5 with 523.3 yards per game (273.1 passing, 250.3 rushing). They are 35th in scoring offense, averaging 34.9 points per game.
Running back Terence Williams leads with 945 yards rushing and receiver KD Cannon leads with 989 yards receiving. The Bears lost quarterback Seth Russell for the season Nov. 12 with an ankle injury, and have used freshman Zach Smith in the three games since.
Defensively, the Bears are 83rd, allowing 434.4 yards per game and 82nd with 30.4 points per game allowed. Their rush defense is tied for 96th with 210.5 yards per game allowed.
BAYLOR STATS AT A GLANCE
▪ Scoring average: 34.9 points per game (35th in FBS)
▪ Defensive scoring average: 30.4 ppg (82nd)
▪ Offensive leaders: QB Zach Smith, Fr. (88-157 passing for 1,151 yards, 10 TDs, six INTs), RB Terence Williams, So. (160 carries for 945 yards, 11 TDs), WR KD Cannon, Jr. (73 catches for 989 yards, 11 TDs)
▪ Defensive leaders: LB Aiavion Edwards, Sr. (87 tackles), S Orion Stewart, Sr. (71 tackles, five INTs), DE K.J. Smith, Jr. (63 tackles, 9.5 TFL, six sacks), N Patrick Levels, Sr. (12 TFL, four fumble recoveries)
BOISE STATE STATS AT A GLANCE
▪ Scoring average: 35.6 points per game (28th in FBS)
▪ Defensive scoring average: 22.7 ppg (28th)
▪ Offensive leaders: QB Brett Rypien, So. (212-343 passing for 3,341 yards, 23 TDs, six INTs), RB Jeremy McNichols, Jr. (295 carries for 1,663 yards, 23 TDs), WR Thomas Sperbeck, Sr. (72 catches for 1,193 yards, 9 TDs)
▪ Defensive leaders: LB Ben Weaver, Sr. (99 tackles), NT David Moa, So. (27 tackles, 7.5 sacks), S Chancellor James, Sr. (73 tackles, 92 INTs)
BOISE STATE VS. POWER FIVE TEAMS
Here are the Broncos’ 19 games against Power Fives the last 11 seasons (Baylor plays in the Big 12, one of five top conferences in college football):
▪ 2006 Oregon State W 42-14
▪ 2006 Oklahoma W 43-42 (OT)
▪ 2007 at Washington L 10-24
▪ 2008 at Oregon W 37-32
▪ 2009 Oregon W 19-8
▪ 2010 Virginia Tech W 33-30
▪ 2010 Oregon State W 37-24
▪ 2011 Georgia W 35-21
▪ 2011 Arizona State W 56-24
▪ 2012 at Michigan State L 13-17
▪ 2012 Washington W 28-26
▪ 2013 at Washington L 6-38
▪ 2013 Oregon State L 23-38
▪ 2014 Ole Miss L 13-35
▪ 2014 Arizona W 38-30
▪ 2015 Washington W 16-13
▪ 2015 at Virginia W 56-14
▪ 2016 Washington State W 31-28
▪ 2016 at Oregon State W 38-24
▪ Boise State is 14-5 against Power Five conference schools since the start of the 2006 season. The last Big 12 team the Broncos played was Oklahoma in the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 1, 2007.
Comments