Baylor’s fast-paced, multi-faceted offense to provide huge test for Boise State

6:18 Boise State receiver Thomas Sperbeck on his mustache and his senior season Pause

9:57 Bryan Harsin tells why bowl-opponent Baylor is so hard to defend

7:30 Boise State's Harsin discusses the coaching carousel; sidesteps Oregon question

3:05 Idaho Statesman bowl preview

10:41 Harsin on Jeremy McNichols and the NFL: 'We'll sit down and crunch some more numbers'

1:37 Revealing the 2016 All-Idaho Football Players of the Year — 5A-1A

2:38 Take a walk on the Boise Greenbelt in the snow

1:03 Starting college in high school

2:05 Former Ada County Sheriff Gary Raney on the state of Idaho law enforcement