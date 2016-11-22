Boise State-Air Force: Fans guide to Friday’s football game and postseason scenarios

LAST WEEK
NO. 20 BOISE STATE AT AIR FORCE
▪ When: 1:30 p.m. Friday
▪ Where: Falcon Stadium (46,692), Colorado Springs, Colo.
▪ TV: CBS Sports Network (Carter Blackburn, Aaron Taylor, Jenny Dell)
▪ Where to find CBS Sports Network: Cable One (channel 139, 1139 HD), DirecTV (channel 221) and Dish Network (channel 158)
▪ Radio: KBOI 670 AM/KTIK 93.1 FM (Bob Behler, Pete Cavender)
▪ Records: Boise State 10-1, 6-1 Mountain West; Air Force 8-3, 4-3
▪ Series: Tied 2-2
▪ Last four meetings: 2015 — AF def. BSU 37-30; 2014 — AF def. BSU 28-14; 2013 — BSU def. AF 42-20; 2011 — BSU def. AF 37-26
▪ Vegas line: Boise State by 10
▪ Kickoff weather: Mid-50s, sunny and light winds
▪ Years as FBS-level program: Boise State (21), AF (60)
▪ Bowl appearances: Boise State 16 (11-5); UNLV 25 (11-13-1)
▪ Number of times ranked in the AP Poll and highest ranking, according to Sports-Reference.com: Boise State — 135 weeks ranked (high of No. 2 in 2010); Air Force— 78 weeks (high of No. 4 in 1985)
▪ Boise State’s next game: TBD
POSTSEASON SCENARIOS
▪ If Boise State defeats Air Force AND New Mexico defeats Wyoming, Boise State wins the Mountain Division and will play San Diego State in the Mountain West Championship game Dec. 3, likely in Boise.
▪ If Boise State loses to Air Force OR Wyoming wins, Wyoming wins the Mountain Division and plays San Diego State in the Mountain West Championship game in Laramie or San Diego.
▪ At the end of the regular season, the Mountain West team with the highest computer ranking will host the championship game. The average ranking is taken from the Anderson & Hester, Billingsley, Colley Matrix and Wolfe computer rankings.
