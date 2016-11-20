Boise State football moves up in AP, coaches polls

Boise State senior cornerback Jonathan Moxey looks ahead to facing Air Force and discusses his season.
Boise State QB Brett Rypien discusses Air Force and how his workload has decreased recently as the Broncos have run the ball effectively.
Boise State linebacker Darren Lee (44) celebrates after one of his team-high 11 tackles in a 42-25 victory against UNLV at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho, on Friday, Nov. 18, 2016.
Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck (82) carries the hammer into Albertsons Stadium before the game against UNLV in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads UNLV 21-10 at the half. Friday November, 18, 2016.
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien (4) reaches the ball across the goal line for a first half touchdown during the game against UNLV at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads UNLV 21-10 at the half. Friday November, 18, 2016.
UNLV kicker Evan Pantels (30) gets enough of Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (1) to bring him down after a 76 yard punt return during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads UNLV 21-10 at the half. Friday November, 18, 2016.
Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols (13) crosses the goal line on a six yard touchdown run during the first quarter of the game against UNLV at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads UNLV 21-10 at the half. Friday November, 18, 2016.
Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck (82) runs out of the wildcat formation during the first quarter of the game against UNLV at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads UNLV 21-10 at the half. Friday November, 18, 2016.
The Keith Stein Blue Thunder Marching Band performs in front of Albertsons Stadium prior to the game against UNLV. Friday November, 18, 2016.
Boise State wide receiver Chaz Anderson (6) breaks away from a shirt string tackle attempt by UNLV defensive back Tim Hough (13) during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads UNLV 21-10 at the half. Friday November, 18, 2016.
Boise State safety Chanceller James (3) celebrates a tackle against UNLV during the game at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads UNLV 21-10 at the half. Friday November, 18, 2016.
Injured Boise Police Cpl. Chris Davis was honored before the game against UNLV at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. Boise State leads UNLV 21-10 at the half. Friday November, 18, 2016.
Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols (13) scores a touchdown in the second quarter against the UNLV defense Friday Nov. 18, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State offensive linesman John Molchon (77) recovers a fumble six inches from the goal line in the first quarter against UNLV Friday Nov. 18, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State head football coach Bryan Harsin reviews his offensive plan during a time out against Mountain West foe UNLV for the final home game of the season Friday Nov. 18, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
UNLV quarterback Kurt Palandech (14) escapes a sack pursued by Boise State defensive tackle Elliot Hoyte (96) in the first quarter Friday Nov. 18, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols (13) gains a first down on a pass reception in the UNLV secondary Friday Nov. 18, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State wide receiver Cedrick Wilson (1) returns a kickoff and nearly scores a touchdown on UNLV with blocks from teammate Boise State nose tackle David Moa (55) Friday Nov. 18, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
Boise State linebacker Darren Lee (44) is greeted by his daughter Adalyn, 1, and wife Gabi Lee on senior night Friday Nov. 18, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise. The Broncos celebrated their seniors on the final home game of the regulars season before playing Mountain West foe UNLV.
Boise State running back Alexander Mattison (22) scores a second-half touchdown against UNLV at Albertsons Stadium on Friday Nov. 18th, 2016.
Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck (82) (center) and Boise State quarterback Thomas Stuart (3) (left) celebrate the Broncos' win over UNLV at Albertsons Stadium on Friday Nov. 18th, 2016.
Boise State wide receiver Chaz Anderson (6) can't bring in a second-half reception against UNLV at Albertsons Stadium on Friday Nov. 18th, 2016.
Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols (13) scores a second-half touchdown against UNLV at Albertsons Stadium on Friday Nov. 18th, 2016.
UNLV defensive back Darius Mouton (21) knocks Boise State running back Jeremy McNichols (13) out of bounds at Albertsons Stadium on Friday Nov. 18th, 2016.
Boise State wide receiver Thomas Sperbeck (82) prevents an interception by UNLV defensive back Kenny Keys (44) at Albertsons Stadium on Friday Nov. 18th, 2016.
