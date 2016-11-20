Bronco Beat

November 20, 2016 1:56 PM

Boise State football moves up in AP, coaches polls

Bronco Beat

Coverage of all things Boise State football

By Dave Southorn

dsouthorn@idahostatesman.com

Following their 42-25 win over UNLV on Friday, the Boise State Broncos moved into the top 20 in both the Associated Press and Amway coaches polls Sunday.

The Broncos are ranked No. 20 in the AP poll, up two spots from last week, and No. 19 in the coaches poll, up four spots. Boise State (10-1) clinched its 12th double-digit win season in the last 15 years with the win over the Rebels. Seven teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision have 10 or more wins this season.

Boise State was No. 20 in the most recent College Football Playoff rankings, which will be announced at 5 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN. The Broncos play at Air Force at 1:30 p.m. Friday, televised on CBS Sports Network. If they win, and Wyoming loses to New Mexico on Saturday night, the Broncos will play in the Mountain West championship Dec. 3 at Albertsons Stadium. A loss to the Falcons or a Wyoming win, and Boise State is out of contention.

Check out video interviews above with senior cornerback Jonathan Moxey and sophomore quarterback Brett Rypien.

...

Here is how I voted in the AP top 25:

1. Alabama

2. Ohio State

3. Clemson

4. Michigan

5. Washington

6. Oklahoma

7. Wisconsin

8. Penn State

9. Colorado

10. Florida

11. Western Michigan

12. Louisville

13. Oklahoma State

14. USC

15. Nebraska

16. Auburn

17. West Virginia

18. Boise State

19. Florida State

20. Utah

21. Houston

22. Stanford

23. Texas A&M

24. South Florida

25. Navy

Related content

Bronco Beat

Comments

Videos

Boise State QB Brett Rypien's role has changed in recent weeks

View more video

About Bronco Beat

@IDS_BroncoBeat

Dave Southorn joined the Idaho Statesman staff in 2013 and has covered Boise State athletics since 2005. A 2004 University of Colorado graduate, he focuses on the Broncos' basketball and football teams.

Sports Videos