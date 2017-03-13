Boise State women’s basketball will play UCLA in first round of NCAA Tournament

1:11 Brooke Pahukoa on how Boise State ended up in the NCAA Tournament Pause

2:29 The Boise State women's basketball team reaches the top of the Mountain (West)

1:41 Idaho kids' big ideas include a 'people cleaner,' energy from mushed banana peels

4:21 F-35A testing and evaluation at Mountain Home Air Force Base

0:52 Pizzeria Sazio continues pizza tradition on Vista Avenue

0:48 Crime Stoppers wants your help to solve series of armed robberies

8:15 New Boise State offensive line coach Brad Bedell on 'whirlwind' first days

1:23 He was "fired," but he's a firm supporter of Trump

1:13 This Oroville Dam evacuee brought along a month's worth of food