Boise State women’s basketball will play UCLA in first round of NCAA Tournament

The Boise State women’s basketball team will play at UCLA on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Broncos (25-7) were selected as a No. 13 seed; UCLA is No. 4.
Undefeated Connecticut is the top overall seed in the field of 64 teams.
Boise State punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Mountain West Tournament and earning one of 32 automatic bids. The Broncos defeated Fresno State 66-53 in the MW title game Friday.
It is the fourth NCAA Tournament appearance for the Boise State program (1994, 2007, 2015) and third under head coach Gordy Presnell. The Broncos are 0-3 all-time in NCAA Tournament games and lost to Tennessee 72-61 in their last appearance. Boise State lost to Washington in 1994 (89-61) and to George Washington in 2007 (76-67).
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments