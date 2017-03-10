Boise State women’s basketball team headed to NCAAs after winning MW tournament

The Boise State women’s basketball team punched its ticket to the Big Dance in dominant fashion Friday afternoon.
Behind 17 points from senior Brooke Pahukoa, fourth-seeded Boise State defeated No. 7 Fresno State 66-53 in the Mountain West Tournament championship game at Thomas & Mack Center to earn a berth to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.
The Broncos have won 10 in a row and a program-record 25 games.
The NCAA Women’s Tournament selection show airs 5 p.m. Monday on ESPN. The tournament starts next Friday.
It is the program’s fourth NCAA Tournament appearance (1994, 2007, 2015) and third under head coach Gordy Presnell. The Broncos have never won an NCAA game and lost to Tennessee 72-61 in their last appearance. Boise State lost to Washington in 1994 (89-61) and to George Washington in 2007 (76-67).
The Broncos led 30-28 at halftime despite shooting 34.4 percent from the field. Boise State warmed up in the second half behind Pahukoa, who scored 15 of her points after halftime. The Broncos led for nearly 34 minutes despite shooting 34 percent from the field overall.
Yaiza Rodriguez and Shalen Shaw each chipped in 12 points.
