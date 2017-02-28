Boise State falls at home to Fresno State, eliminates from MW regular season title race

Boise State’s senior trio of Nick Duncan, James Reid and Matt Grooms didn’t get the sort of Taco Bell Arena send off they had envisioned.
The Broncos cut a 14-point second half deficit against Fresno State to three behind 13 second half points from Paris Austin and nine from Marcus Dickinson. But the Bulldogs’ Deshon Taylor scored 12 second half points, including a backbreaking 3-pointer with just over 3:00 to play that sent Fresno State to a 74-67 win.
Boise State’s (18-10, 11-6) loss ensures that either Colorado State or Nevada will win the Mountain West regular season title. The Broncos can finish no higher than third in the final standings. Head coach Leon Rice falls to 87-20 all-time at Taco Bell Arena, with three of those losses coming this season.
Alex Hobbs and Zach Haney scored a combined 16 second half points for Boise State, who is now battling for third or fourth place in next week’s Mountain West Tournament.
Boise State committed 15 turnovers, with nine of those coming in the first half. Taylor led Fresno State with 26 points while Jaron Hopkins and Paul Watson finished with 18. The Bulldogs opened the second half on a 6-0 run and seled the game with a pair of thunderous dunks from Hopkins.
The Broncos trailed by seven at halftime after committing nine first half turnovers. Fresno State opened the game on a 10-2 run, with five of those points coming from senior forward Paul Watson.
Boise State took a 19-17 lead on a Paris Austin layup but were outscored 16-7 over the final eight minutes of the half. Watson and redshirt sophomore Deshon Taylor scored 10 points and 12 points in the first half, respectively. The Broncos were 2-for-8 from behind the 3-point line and were led by six points from junior Chandler Hutchison.
Hutchison scored seven total points and committed six turnovers.
Boise State closes out the regular season at Air Force on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.
Michael Katz: 208-377-6444, @MichaelLKatz
Comments