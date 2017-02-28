Boise State Basketball

February 28, 2017 10:08 PM

Small Boise State fan rescues stuck basketball, cheered at Taco Bell Arena

By Michael Katz

mkatz@idahostatesman.com

The Boise State-Fresno State men’s game at Taco Bell Arena on Tuesday night didn’t just belong to the Broncos’ honored seniors.

It also belonged to a boy who did what a collection of Division I basketball players couldn’t do.

During the first half, an errant shot led to the game ball getting lodged behind the glass, between a camera and the backboard. Several of Fresno State's tallest players attempted to get the ball down with assistance from a broom. Boise State players tried to dislodge it with another ball, but to no avail.

Instead, it was a young Boise State fan who was lifted in the air and behind the glass, where he played the role of hero. The crowd at Taco Bell Arena erupted into cheers and the game continued.

Video courtesy of RobertJPfeifer.com

Boise State Basketball

Boise State's trio of Senior Night honorees mean the world to Leon Rice

