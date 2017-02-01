Tom Wilson leaves Boise State basketball team to pursue professional career in Australia

Boise State men’s basketball player Tom Wilson, who transferred from SMU and enrolled at BSU on Jan. 20, will leave school to pursue a professional career in his native Australia, the team announced Wednesday.
Fox Sports initially reported Wilson’s intention to leave school.
Wilson, a 6-foot-4, 170 pound true freshman, left SMU’s program in December after stating a desire to transfer. He confirmed with the Idaho Statesman on Jan. 9 that he intended to enroll at Boise State and joined the team 12 days ago.
Though able to practice with the Broncos, Wilson would not have been eligible to play until the fall 2017 semester ended due to NCAA transfer rules.
