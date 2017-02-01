Tom Wilson leaves Boise State basketball team to pursue professional career in Australia

1:36 Leon Rice: "Throughout the season, there are going to be ups and downs" Pause

2:16 Idahoans who support Trump talk about immigration ban, protests

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

1:34 Signing day morning at Boise State

0:46 Winter wildlife feeding in Southwest Idaho

6:12 Man suspected in 6 murders may have Idaho tie, officials seek tips

4:29 FEMA: Insurance and the FEMA Individuals and Households Program

1:06 Trump Inauguration parade highlights

1:01 Watch snow blower clear 10 feet of Sierra snow piled up on road in 1 minute