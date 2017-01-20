Former SMU guard Tom Wilson joins Boise State basketball team

Former SMU guard Tom Wilson has joined the Boise State men’s basketball team and is eligible to practice immediately, the program announced in a release Friday. Wilson told the Idaho Statesman on Wednesday that he had planned on enrolling this week.
Wilson, a 6-foot-4, 170 pound true freshman from Melbourne, Australia, left the SMU basketball program on Dec. 21 after stating his desire to transfer. Earlier this month, Wilson confirmed an ESPN report that said he planned to join the Broncos. He averaged 1.6 points per game for SMU this season.
Due to NCAA transfer rules, Wilson must sit out two semesters before he can play for Boise State. Because he is enrolling in the spring, Wilson will be eligible to play once the fall 2017 semester ends if he successfully completes his course work.
“I’m excited to be enrolling and really looking forward to a fresh start at an amazing program where we can hopefully achieve great things as a team and build to something special,” Wilson told the Idaho Statesman.
Wilson was a 3-star recruit in the class of 2016 according to Rivals.com and held an offer from Boise State before ultimately choosing to play for SMU. He also held offers from UConn, Gonzaga and Saint Mary’s coming out of the Australian Institute of Sports.
“Tom is a great fit for this program,” Boise State head coach Leon Rice said in the statement. “The best thing is he’s here now. He has a year to improve his game, while learning how we do things and working with our coaches and players.”
