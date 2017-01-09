Boise State basketball to land SMU transfer, a guard from Australia

SMU freshman Tom Wilson intends to transfer to Boise State, the guard confirmed with the Idaho Statesman via text message Monday.
ESPN’s Jeff Goodman originally broke the news Saturday night.
Wilson, a 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard from Melbourne, Australia, was a 3-star recruit in the class of 2016, according to Rivals.com. He held offers from Connecticut, Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s, Davidson and Boise State coming out of the Australian Institute of Sports, before ultimately choosing SMU.
Wilson averaged 1.6 points per game in 10 games for the Mustangs this season. He played 4 minutes and did not score in Boise State’s 71-62 win over SMU on Nov. 30 at Taco Bell Arena. He left the team on Dec. 21 after stating his desire to transfer, according to the SMU media relations department.
Per NCAA transfer rules, Wilson would have to sit out a year before being eligible to play at Boise State. If he enrolls this spring, he will be eligible to play once the 2017 fall semester ends.
