Boise State’s decision to drop wrestling difficult, but ‘needed to be made’

Boise State will drop its wrestling program immediately and intends to pursue baseball, the school announced Tuesday. The Broncos went 2-9 this season and have not won more than three matches in a season since 2012-13.

“This was not an easy decision, but one that needed to be made as we consider the long-term vision for Bronco athletics,” athletic director Curt Apsey said in a news release. “We will continue to honor the scholarships we provide our student-athletes, and will do all we can to help those who want to continue their collegiate wrestling careers elsewhere.

“Additionally, current coaching contracts will be honored.”

The wrestling program has been a part of Boise State athletics since 1959, but it has fallen on hard times in recent years, going 11-35-1 in duals the past four seasons. Coach Greg Randall, who had been at the helm since 2002, was fired in April 2016 and replaced by Cal State-Bakersfield coach Mike Mendoza.

According to the Idaho State Board of Education’s most recent athletics budget report, released last April, the wrestling program had $222,494 in revenue for 2014-15 and $460,760 in expenses.

In an additional release, Boise State gave explanations for shutting down wrestling and why it intends to pursue baseball. There is currently not timeline to add the team, but in January 2016 Apsey said it often is a five-year plan.

“The elimination of wrestling alone will not be enough from a budgetary or structural standpoint, but it was the first step that needed to be taken to build the future structure of the athletics department,” the release said. “When it became clear that the university could not support both baseball and wrestling from a budgetary and structural standpoint, it was decided to simply make the tough decision in hopes of giving our coaches and student-athletes ample time to pursue their careers elsewhere if they choose.

“Baseball is the only Mountain West-sponsored sport not offered by Boise State. Additionally, we believe baseball will strengthen the long-term brand and reputation of Boise State at a national level.”

Current wrestlers are free to transfer from Boise State and will receive help in the process, according to the statement.

The Broncos were still signing recruits to National Letters of Intent last week, including Fruitland’s Sammy Eckhart. The team’s current roster features eight Treasure Valley natives.

Former Boise State wrestler Kam Henson was shocked by the news and disappointed in the decision to drop the program, especially given where the program started. The Broncos competed in the Big Sky until 1987, when the conference dropped the sport. Boise State joined the Pac-10 in 1988.

“(We were) a Big Sky team being thrown to the lions basically. ... You talk about the persistency and the grit of these athletes,” said Henson, who wrestled at Boise State from 1985 to 1989. “Show me another athletic team that has more championships than the wrestling team.

“I think it’s a slight on the Bronco community.”

Speculation that Boise State would seek a baseball team intensified recently when a proposal for a new multi-use stadium in Downtown Boise came to light. The stadium would be the home of the Boise Hawks, the local minor-league baseball team, and potentially a minor-league soccer team.

Proponents of the stadium have said they hoped BSU would be a tenant, too. But so far, the university has downplayed its interest in starting a baseball team that would use the stadium.

The Idaho Statesman’s Sven Berg contributed.