Four-time Fruitland state wrestling champ officially signs with Boise State

Fruitland High senior Sammy Eckhart knew in February he was going to continue his wrestling career at Boise State, but the four-time state champion didn’t make the commitment official until Thursday.

Eckhart signed a national letter of intent and accepted a full-ride scholarship with the Broncos in front of family and friends in the Grizzlies’ gym foyer.

He will begin his career with the Broncos this fall.

“I’m super proud of him. He’s the fourth wrestler that I’ve coached to go on and wrestle in college, but he’s the first one to have signed with a Division I program,” Fruitland wrestling coach Isaac Mackenzie said. “We look forward to following his college career and bringing our high school team to go support and watch him at home duals.”

Despite shoulder and knee injuries, Eckhart fended off two-time champion Boone Giulio 4-2 in the 138-pound state final in February to become the ninth wrestler in Idaho history to win four championships in the 3A classification.

Eckhart is also the first four-time champ in Fruitland history.

Mackenzie said Eckhart will either wrestle at 133 or 144 pounds for the Broncos.

TREASURE VALLEY SIGNING/COMMITMENT LIST

Below is a list that includes Treasure Valley athletes (2017 graduates unless otherwise noted) who have either signed a letter of intent or have verbally committed to compete for a college or university on a scholarship or as a walk-on.

The information was provided to the Statesman by high school coaches and administrators or by club team officials.

College commitments and signings can be sent to rroberts@idahostatesman.com.

BASEBALL

Kyle Adams, Bishop Kelly, Big Bend CC

Brendan Boily, Mountain View, College of Southern Idaho

Zach Britt, Centennial, Wenatchee Valley College

Conor Callanan, Bishop Kelly, Linfield

Ethan Christianson, Rocky Mountain (2018), Seattle

Mitch Dean, Capital, Spokane Falls CC

Casey Dudek, Bishop Kelly, Minnesota West CC

Sebastian Elu, Timberline, Walla Walla CC

Alex Guerrero, Eagle (2018), Washington

Hayden Guttu, Kuna, Treasure Valley CC

Ryan Hansen, Rocky Mountain, Montana State Billings

Reed Harrington, Eagle, Spokane Falls

Tyler Hollow, Rocky Mountain, Dixie State

Gabe Hughes, Rocky Mountain (2018), Gonzaga

Zane Jerman, Fruitland, Dawson Community College

Matt Johnson, Centennial, Wenatchee Valley College

Brooks Juhasz, Rocky Mountain, Blue Mountain CC

Lex King, Nampa Christian, The Master’s University

Colton Makinster, Columbia, Blue Mountain CC

Chad Martin, Centennial, Walla Walla CC

Tanner McGrath, Mountain View, Big Bend CC

Parker Miller, Kuna, Treasure Valley CC

Boden Mills, Mountain View, College of Southern Idaho

Mat Murphy, Fruitland, Treasure Valley CC

Trace Ogata, Centennial, Walla Walla CC

Christian Padilla, Eagle, Spokane Falls

Jacob Peltzer, Bishop Kelly, Treasure Valley CC

Ben Ranieri, Bishop Kelly, Linfield College

Casey Rodriguez, Fruitland, Treasure Valley CC

Nate Smith, Centennial, College of Southern Idaho

Hayden Treinen, Skyview, Southwest Oregon CC

Nick Tuttle, Nampa Christian, The Master’s University

Auggie Valdez, Vallivue, Big Bend CC

Harris Villanueva, Skyview, Southwest Oregon CC

Anthony Wagenmann, Fruitland, Montana State Billings

Nolan Walker, Rocky Mountain, College of Southern Idaho

Jonah Watts-Overduyn, Centennial, Chemeketta CC

Drew Zmuda, Capital, Grand Canyon University

BOYS BASKETBALL

Juan Aguilar, Mountain View, Walla Walla CC

Jaydon Clark, Centennial, William Jessup University

Nick Fitts, Vallivue, Montana Tech

Jaxon Hughes, Ambrose, Corban College

Delveion Jackson, Centennial, UC Davis

DeAndre Jones, Borah (2016), Central Arkansas

Brooks King, Centennial, Utah (walk-on)

Kolby Lee, Rocky Mountain, BYU

Kobe Terashima, Rocky Mountain, Montana State Billings

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lauren Brocke, Centennial, Colorado State

Kiana Corpus, Borah, Rocky Mountain College

Maddie Geritz, Borah (2018), Carroll College

Abby Mangum, Eagle, BYU (preferred walk-on)

Mandy Simpson, Boise, Oklahoma

Tori Williams, Centennial, Utah

FOOTBALL

Harrison Ashby, Capital, Idaho

Carter Ballenger, Mountain View, College of Idaho

Ramon Booker, Boise, Rocky Mountain College

Daniel Cantrell, Bishop Kelly, Boise State (preferred walk-on)

Caleb Christensen, Borah, Boise State (preferred walk-on)

Fili Church, Skyview, Rocky Mountain College

Ryder Conklin, Emmett, Rocky Mountain College

Wyatt Dorsey, Homedale, Eastern Oregon

Chase Downs, Middleton, Idaho State (preferred walk-on)

Todd Durham, Eagle, Rocky Mountain College

Josh Elsberry, Mountain View, College of Idaho

Kyle Frazier, Rocky Mountain, Rocky Mountain College

Kendall Freelove, Homedale, Eastern Oregon

DJ Hagler, Middleton, Idaho State (preferred walk-on)

Erik Haun, Mountain View, Carroll College

Ben Hruby, Bishop Kelly, College of Idaho

Justin Hutton, Notus, Eastern Oregon

Raoul Johnson, Bishop Kelly, Weber State

Bronson King, Bishop Kelly, Stetson

Brandon Kipper, Columbia, Hawaii

Drew Korf, Capital, Rocky Mountain College

Alec Kuzmack, Eagle, Washington State

Kegan Lester, Borah, Olivet Nazarene

Kade Linder, Ridgevue, Montana Western

Alex Lindsey, Capital, Rocky Mountain College

JT Mahon, Council, Idaho (preferred walk-on)

Mitchel Maxfield, Emmett, Weber State

Jake McBride, Meridian, Rocky Mountain College

Caulen Michael, Wilder, College of Idaho

Triden Mitchell, Caldwell, College of Idaho

Jerred Monnier, Vallivue, Eastern Oregon

Maxim Moore, Eagle, Idaho

Oliver Munch, Boise, Rocky Mountain College

Adam Nebel, Skyview, Benedictine College

John Ojukwu, Boise, Boise State

Marc Oribio, Emmett, Eastern Oregon

Luc Overton, Emmett, Rocky Mountain College

Keenan Pattwell, Mountain View, College of Idaho

Peyton Pettigrew, Rocky Mountain, College of Idaho

Kyle Pierce, Skyview, Carroll College

Peyton Pinz, Parma, Montana Western

Zach Redd, Rocky Mountain, Montana State

Jace Richter, Mountain View, Rocky Mountain College

Jake Roper, Rocky Mountain (2016), Montana State

Tucker Rovig, Mountain View, Montana State

Del Rude, Eagle, Rocky Mountain College

Phoenix Ruffin, Fruitland, Montana Western

DJ Scheffer, Capital, Rocky Mountain College

Cordell Shelton, Mountain View, Rocky Mountain College

Isaiah Schlegel, Skyview, Rocky Mountain College

Kaden Snooks, Eagle, Weber State (preferred walk-on)

Chase Spangler, Kuna, Rocky Mountain College

Ryan Swanson, Eagle, Portland State

George Tarlas, Borah, Weber State

Garrett Turner, Columbia, Montana Western

Brady Walling, Meridian, Olivet Nazarene

Jake Wilkerson, Rocky Mountain, Idaho State

Connor Wood, Rocky Mountain, Montana State

Colton Yasinski, Vallivue, Idaho (preferred walk-on)

BOYS GOLF

Carson Barry, Rocky Mountain (2018), Oregon State

Brody Bonfilio, Bishop Kelly, Western Washington

Ranger Downs, Rocky Mountain, Oklahoma Christian

Sam Tidd, Rocky Mountain (2018), Oklahoma

GIRLS GOLF

Kaitlynn Deeble, Centennial, Dixie State

Ragan McGilvery, Columbia, Northwest Nazarene

BOYS SOCCER

Matt Belisle, Timberline, College of Idaho

Parker Billings, Timberline, College of Idaho

Danny Cuevas, Caldwell, Northwest Nazarene

Damien Dennis, Borah, Walla Walla University

Alex Draghici, Centennial, College of Idaho

Ahmet Huremovic, Meridian, College of Idaho

Emmanuel Iradukunda, Centennial, Walla Walla CC

Skyler Munroe, Timberline, Northwest Nazarene

Matthew Sammartino, Bishop Kelly, College of Idaho

Casey Sturtevant, Centennial, Sierra Nevada College

Sebastian Winn-Araneda, Mountain View, Seattle Pacific

GIRLS SOCCER

Kylee Atkins, Bishop Kelly, College of Idaho

Emma Bailey, Eagle, BYU

Jadyn Baumgartner, Timberline, Whitworth University

Kathryn Blickenstaff, Boise, Idaho

Lauren Bouvia, Weiser, UC Davis

Josephine Bush, Centennial (2018), BYU

Sabrina Castaneda, Nampa, Spokane CC

Aubree Chatterson, Bishop Kelly, Boise State

Makayla Christensen, Centennial (2018), Utah

Karolyne Collins, Centennial, Northwest Nazarene

Cameron Coyle, Bishop Kelly, College of Idaho

Sally Culig, Centennial, Walla Walla CC

Brenna Davidson, Centennial, Westminster

Lili Finch, Boise, Boise State (preferred walk-on)

Liz Frisch, Boise, Nebraska Wesleyan

Mikee Furrow, Middleton, Montana

Kylee Geis, Borah (2019), Utah

Megan Harvey, Boise, Corban University

Hailey Hill, Mountain View, Walla Walla CC

Delaney Johnston, Centennial (2018), Idaho State

Baylee Kenley, Mountain View, Southwestern Oregon CC

Zona Kinnaman, Columbia, Utah

Julia Lewis, Boise (2018), Boise State

Erin McGrath, Bishop Kelly, Oregon Tech

Demerree McLean, Mountain View, Walla Walla CC

Grace Michael, Timberline (2018), Northeastern

Macie Nelson, Borah (2018), Boise State

Kennedi Paul, Capital (2018), Boise State

Annika Rademacher, Rocky Mountain, Humboldt State

Madison Roache, Boise, Westminster

Brooklyn Ruwe, Mountain View, College of Idaho

Lily Schlake, Rocky Mountain (2018), Portland

Regan Widner, Rocky Mountain, Carroll College

SOFTBALL

Shea Anderson, Meridian, Spokane Falls CC

Katie Davis, Weiser, Treasure Valley CC

Madi Exferd, Payette, University of Maine at Presque Isle

Hailey Fisher, Eagle, Weber State

Lily Gregory, Borah, Iowa Western CC

Ivy Hommel, Kuna, Northwest Nazarene

Lexi Knauss, Meridian, Montana

Kelly Kukla, Eagle, University of Colorado Colorado Springs

Emma Longoria, Vallivue, Northwest Nazarene

Aleah Mendiola, Middleton, College of Idaho

Rachel Menlove, Eagle, Portland State

Autumn Moffat, Eagle, BYU

Gabi Peters, Eagle (2019), Boise State

Keana Reyes-Burke, Meridian, Hawaii at Hilo

Melice Rodriguez, Vallivue, Geneva College

Roni Shaw, Payette, University of Maine at Presque Isle

Devon Stapleton, Meridian, North Idaho College

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY

Mitch Flint, Columbia, Eastern Oregon

Josh Fritz, Boise, College of Idaho

Britt Ipsen, Capital, Idaho

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD/CROSS COUNTRY

Reagan Badger, Mountain View, Idaho State

Megan Boals, Rocky Mountain, Eastern Oregon

Tristin Bowens, Capital, Idaho

Faith Dilmore, Rocky Mountain, Idaho

Taylor Elliott, Eagle, Portland State

Lita Forse, Caldwell, Washington State

Dania Holmberg, Eagle, Seattle Pacific

Madison Kingsbury, Kuna, College of Idaho

Brooklyn Ruwe, Mountain View, College of Idaho

Lindsey Schmidt, Bishop Kelly, Princeton

Kari Taylor, Capital, Boise State

Katie Weedn, Centennial, Idaho State

BOYS TENNIS

GIRLS TENNIS

Sophie Uhlenkott, Meridian, Lewis-Clark State

VOLLEYBALL

Taylor Alexander, Mountain View (2015), College of Idaho

Mahala Bradburn, Kuna (2018), Idaho State

Olivia Bradley, Skyview (2018), Montana

CJ Davis, Weiser, Treasure Valley CC

Emily Estes, Mountain View, Wenatchee Valley CC

Brooke Foster, Timberline, Montana

Sophia Graham, Boise, Concordia University

McKenzie Lee, Eagle (2018), Northwest Nazarene

Mahra McLeod, Emmett, Seattle

Mekenzie Miller, Centennial (2016), Utah State Eastern

Dani Nay, Skyview (2018), Weber State

Allison O’Harra, Centennial, Pepperdine

Sabrina Radford, Nampa, Snow College

Mali Sawyer, Eagle (2015), College of Idaho

Bailey Schieve, Boise, West Point

Payton Spoja, Boise, Montana

Josie Whitehead, Kuna, College of Idaho

Maddie Wolter, Boise, Carroll College

Megan Yett, Nampa Christian (2018), Utah

BOYS WRESTLING

Chris Doiron, Bishop Kelly, Menlo College

Sammy Eckhart, Fruitland, Boise State

Sean Ferguson, Capital, Wheaton College

Pierce Mederios, Mountain Home, North Idaho College

GIRLS WRESTLING

BOYS SKIING

GIRLS SKIING

GIRLS SWIMMING

Abbey Erwin, Boise, University of Minnesota Twin Cities

Kara Steward, Rocky Mountain, University of Evansville

BOYS SWIMMING

Ethan Broadbent, Borah, College of Idaho

BOYS LACROSSE

Jake Buss, Mountain View, Boise State

Zane Friedt, Eagle, Fairfield University

Tyler Spanfellner, Bishop Kelly, Madonna University

GIRLS LACROSSE

Kiley Barber, Meridian, Colorado Mesa University

Abby Escandon, Rocky Mountain, Fort Lewis College

Meredith Teel, Eagle, George Fox