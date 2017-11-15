Here’s how Boise State football can reach a New Year’s Six bowl game

More Videos 1:05 Boise State President Kustra: Changes in society meant changes for BSU Pause 2:10 Here's how you shouldn't deep fry a turkey 6:32 Bryan Harsin on facing Air Force, managing banged-up players 0:29 The perfect onside kick that helped Boise State beat Colorado State 2:47 Onside kick, TD passes, Mattison’s big night and a game-winning fumble 4:24 Broncos will have plenty of motivation against Air Force, center Mason Hampton says 0:31 "Whatever it is, it's a record fish": Boise man hauls in massive rainbow trout 1:32 How about this apple? What Charlie's Produce says it will bring to Boise 2:29 Will we have another brutal winter, or manage to avoid the snow and ice? 13:09 Boise State DC Andy Avalos on playing Air Force, Horton's performance Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Onside kick, TD passes, Mattison’s big night and a game-winning fumble Here are some of the top plays from Boise State’s 59-52 overtime win at Colorado State. (Video courtesy of Boise State) Here are some of the top plays from Boise State’s 59-52 overtime win at Colorado State. (Video courtesy of Boise State) Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com

Here are some of the top plays from Boise State’s 59-52 overtime win at Colorado State. (Video courtesy of Boise State) Chadd Cripe ccripe@idahostatesman.com