Boise State football breaks into College Football Playoff rankings, extends streak

On the heels of their sixth straight win, a 59-52 overtime thriller at Colorado State, the Boise State Broncos got more good news Tuesday.
For the first time this season, Boise State appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Broncos made their debut at No. 25, third-best among Group of Five teams behind No. 15 Central Florida and No. 21 Memphis.
The ranking extends Boise State’s streak to 16 straight seasons ranked in one of the major Top 25 polls. However, the Broncos still haven’t extended their streak in The Associated Press Top 25. The Broncos entered the season tied for the eighth-longest active streak in the AP poll at 15 seasons. Ohio State has extended its nation-leading streak to 50.
Boise State was ranked in each of the first four CFP rankings last year, reaching as high as 19th, but fell out after losing at Air Force to end the regular season.
The top-ranked conference champion from the Group of Five at the end of the season will earn a berth into a New Year’s Six bowl, which most likely will be Jan. 1’s Peach Bowl in Atlanta. Also, the top-ranked, division-winning Mountain West team in the CFP will host the conference championship game.
Central Florida plays South Florida (which is 23rd in the AP) on Nov. 24. Memphis hosts 6-4 SMU on Saturday. Those are the biggest hurdles remaining for those teams from the American Athletic Conference. If they both run the table, they’ll face off in the AAC championship game Dec. 2, likely with the Group of Five berth on the line. If there is some chaos, Boise State could slip into a New Year’s Six game.
Here are this week’s rankings:
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Miami (Fla.)
4. Oklahoma
5. Wisconsin
6. Auburn
7. Georgia
8. Notre Dame
9. Ohio State
10. Penn State
11. USC
12. TCU
13. Oklahoma State
14. Washington State
15. Central Florida
16. Mississippi State
17. Michigan State
18. Washington
19. North Carolina State
20. LSU
21. Memphis
22. Stanford
23. Northwestern
24. Michigan
25. Boise State
