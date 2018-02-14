Runners, on your marks — registration for Race to Robie Creek is Monday

Before more than 2,000 runners hit the back roads of Boise in April, they will rush to get their spot in the Race to Robie Creek field.
Registration for the April 21 race will begin at noon Monday at www.robiecreek.com. The entry fee is $60, plus a $3.60 online fee.
Once the first 2,341 spots are taken, a free wait list will be created and any vacant openings will be filled. Registration for 2,100 runners sold in 12 minutes, 9 seconds last year.
The half marathon will be the 41st annual run from Fort Boise to the Robie Creek campground, with a nearly 2,000-foot climb and descent. This year’s theme is “2018: A Race Odyssey.”
