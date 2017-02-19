Race to Robie Creek registration starts at noon Monday

The Race to Robie Creek is celebrating its 40th birthday. Online registration for the “Toughest Race in the Northwest” begins at noon Monday at robiecreek.com.
There are 2,100 spots available for this year’s half-marathon, which is April 15. The cost is $55. A second-chance drawing (at a cost of $6) will begin immediately after registration and close at 5 p.m. Sunday. An additional 200 participants will be chosen.
The 2016 race sold out in 10 minutes, according to race officials.
The Race to Robie Creek is known to be a brutal half-marathon with an uphill climb and downhill finish. The course starts at Fort Boise (elevation 2,725 feet), climbs over Aldape Summit (elevation 4,797) and finishes at Robie Creek campground (elevation 3,065).
Comments