Army Corps of Engineers offers help to Blaine County

As water continues to rush down Idaho rivers following an abnormal winter, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is sending a three-person crew to help Blaine County through record flooding.
The county’s excessive flooding led Lt. Gov. Brad Little to declare a state of emergency on Monday for Blaine County.
The Corps’ experts in hydraulic and civil engineering will assist county emergency management staff by assessing flood risks to public infrastructure and facilities after record flooding along the Big Wood River.
A small portion of Blaine County, along the Warm Springs drainage area, was issued a mandatory evacuation ordered on Monday.
The Corps will provide technical input to the county’s contingency planning and recommend protective measures.
Also on Tuesday, the Corps announced its efforts to provide the Idaho Office of Emergency Management with both regular and super sandbags.
They are providing 100,000 30-pound sandbags and 1,000 so-called “super sacks,” according to the Corps. A “super sack” holds 1.4 cubic yards of sand, weights about 5,000 pounds, and must be moved by heavy equipment.
As of Tuesday, 29 of Idaho’s 44 counties now have either a county or state emergency declaration.
Rising temperatures are expected to melt the excessive mountain snow pack in coming weeks, causing flooding across Blaine, Elmore, Ada, and Canyon counties.
In Ada County, as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, the water flow on the Boise River at Glenwood Bridge was at nearly 9,000 cubic feet per second, with a depth of 11.32 feet.
Nearly the entire Boise River Greenbelt remains closed in Boise, Garden City and Eagle.
Residents of Blaine County may find more information on the county’s website. Ada County Emergency Management also continues to update its website with the latest flooding information.
