Elmore County battles road washouts, evacuations thanks to melting mountain snow

Flooding has walloped areas across Idaho this spring thanks to heavy snowfall earlier in the year and a wetter-than-average first quarter. And while Treasure Valley residents are all too aware of how the surplus of water is affecting the Boise River, many other Idaho areas have been hit even harder.

On Sunday, the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office posted a warning to Facebook about flooding and damage in the mountains. According to the release, warmer temperatures have caused mountain snow to melt, and small towns in the county east of Ada are taking a beating.

Roads have washed out in the Pine and Featherville area, a popular camping and recreation spot up US 20 from Mountain Home.

“The Bumgardner Road and the Old Logging Road are closed due to flooding and washing out of the roadways,” Sheriff Mike Hollinshead said in the release.

Hollinshead said campgrounds and residential subdivisions have been evacuated., and all campsites north of the Pine Bridge are closed. Mountain Home resident Reneé Scott said there was 3 feet of standing water in the mountain areas on Friday, and conditions have gotten worse since then.

“My boyfriend had to help one of the families hurry and get some valuables out (of their house),” Scott said. “It’s very sad, and I know a bunch of the people personally. It’s hurtful.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the Middle Fork Road to Atlanta has also been “significantly affected,” though the extent of the damage is not yet known. In addition, Prairie has been hit by flooding, too. Smith Creek Road has washed out, and nearby campsites evacuated and closed down.