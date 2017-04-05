Eagle closes entire Greenbelt after flooding

The city of Eagle on Wednesday announced it would close the entire stretch of Greenbelt in the city due to flooding creating unsafe conditions.
Boise River flows are now running at more than 8,100 cubic feet per second and multiple other sections of the Boise Greenbelt and Garden City Greenbelt have also closed due to the flooding.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers plans to begin the construction of a temporary levy on Thursday or Friday, according to an Ada County news release.
The Boise River Greenbelt is closed between Glenwood Street to Eagle Road, leaving no public access to the construction site.
Emergency disaster declarations have been put in place in the cities of Boise, Eagle and Garden City, as well as Ada County.
A flood warning from the National Weather Service was also in place Wednesday for Ada and Canyon counties regarding the Boise River at Glenwood Bridge. The Boise River was forecasted to rise to nearly 8,182 cfs by midnight Thursday.
The weather service estimated that at 8,200 cfs, large sections of the Greenbelt will be submerged and severe bank erosion will occur along the Boise River.
Scattered rain showers are expected to continue in Boise from Thursday-Sunday, only adding to the problem.
Ongoing flooding information can be found on the Ada County Emergency Management website.
