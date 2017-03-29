Flood warning in place for Ada County, rain in the forecast

A flood warning will remain in place for the Boise River, at the Glenwood Bridge, with river flows reaching more than 8,100 cubic feet per second.
The river flow hit 8,160 cfs around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, and the flood warning will stay in place until further notice.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers increased the river flow in an effort to reduce flooding in the spring as deep snow melts.
On Thursday, high winds are expected east of Boise and south to the Idaho/Nevada border. The National Weather Service warned that travel may be hazardous with winds reaching gusts of up to 55 mph.
Rainfall is in the forecast for Boise throughout the evening Wednesday and again on Thursday and Sunday.
The Ada County Board of Commissioners issued a flood disaster declaration this week for the county.
The NWS warned that if the Boise River reaches 8,900 cfs, or 11.3 feet, large sections of the Greenbelt will submerge and severe bank erosion will occur in Boise, Garden City, Eagle and Caldwell. If the river reaches this level, water will spill over its banks between 45th and 46th streets in Garden City, in the warehouse district.
Several sections of the Greenbelt are already closed and a list of the closures can be found on the City of Boise’s website at cityofboise.org.
