Flooding closes another section of Greenbelt

Ongoing flooding on the Boise River has closed the Greenbelt’s tunnel underneath 9th Street on the south side of the river.
A detour is in place that re-routes cyclists and pedestrians through the Royal Boulevard extension.
The following sections of the Greenbelt are also closed by the Boise Parks and Recreation Department as a result of flooding:
- Under the Parkcenter Bridge at Logger Creek
- The entire Bethine Church River Trail
- A section of Greenbelt and a gravel nature path near Marianne Williams Park between East Parkcenter Boulevard and South Eckert Road.
- A section of Greenbelt near Marianne Williams Park at the bridge over Walling Creek, which is south of East Warm Springs Avenue.
- The boardwalk under the Capitol Boulevard Bridge on the south side of the Greenbelt.
- A section of Greenbelt from Main Street tunnel to Trestle Bridge on north side of the Greenbelt.
Flooding along the Boise River is not uncommon in the spring, according to a news release from the city. While the current flows of around 8,000 cubic feet per second are high for this time of year, records show the river was flowing at a similar rate as recently as spring 2012.
As high water conditions persist on the Boise River this spring, a city team will continue to monitor the situation for public safety and property concerns on a daily basis.
Ruth Brown: 208-377-6207, @RuthBrownNews
