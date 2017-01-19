Friday weather: School closures, snow plowing and more

Here is the latest information on school, road and other closures in the Treasure Valley.
Dealing with the weather
▪ Nampa is hiring private contractors to clear streets while temperatures are above freezing. It could take more than four days for them to finish, and they’ll be working through the weekend, according to the city. Residents should park off-street if possible.
▪ Need sandbags to deal with all the water? Click here for locations. Ada County is providing residents with up to 10 sandbags. If you're unable to clear your storm drain, and nuisance flooding becomes a problem, call ACHD at (208) 387-6100.
▪ Planning your commute or weekend travel? Check the Ada County Highway District cameras for current conditions.
▪ Check here for statewide road conditions.
School closures
Latest update: 9:35 p.m., Thursday
▪ Treasure Valley Community College
Report your closure: newsroom@idahostatesman.com or 208-377-6227.
Weather forecast
Temperatures in the Treasure Valley will vacillate around freezing this weekend, with lows in the 20s and highs in the mid-30s.
Light snow — less than an inch — is likely Friday night, mainly before 11 p.m.
Moving into Saturday, there’s a 40 percent chance of light snow in the morning, and a slight chance of snow at night.
We might get less than an inch of snow Sunday, and there is a chance of rain and snow showers Sunday night.
Delayed flights, outages
▪ Boise Airport flight status checker.
Related stories
▪ Is Boise really out of ice melt? Here’s why it’s been hard to find.
▪ Empty Downtown stores, overwhelmed contractors: Valley businesses struggle with storms.
▪ Snow and ice days impede progress of Treasure Valley’s high school sports teams.
▪ Friendly neighborhood Subaru driver comes to Nampa officers’ rescue.
Comments