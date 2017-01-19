Need sandbags? Here’s a list of sites in Ada County where you can get it.

Ada County is making a limited number of sandbags (and sand) available to residents. There are numerous sites where they can be picked up around the county.
The City of Boise is not providing sandbags at this time.
“We are directing people to the county if they want/need sandbags,” Boise spokesman Mike Journee said.
He said the best thing residents can do prevent flooding is to make sure storm drains are clear.
Boise officials don’t expect any large-scale flooding. Sandbags are not the ideal for nuisance flooding because they do let water through and are difficult to clean up, city officials say.
What you need to know
▪ Limit of 10 bags per household, for property protection from nuisance flooding.
▪ Sandbags should only be used to keep water out of homes, garages and crawl spaces, not to divert water to a neighbor’s property.
▪ You will need to bring your own shovel and fill your own bags.
▪ Cleanup and disposal of sandbags is your responsibility.
For more info, call 577-4750 .
Sandbag locations
Boise
Barber Park, 4049 S. Eckert Rd.
Available from sunrise to sunset.
Garden City
Expo Idaho, west parking lot off of Glenwood Boulevard.
Sand pile is located on your left as you come in off of Glenwood. Bags are available from sunrise to sunset.
Kuna
Kuna Fire Station #1 at 150 W Boise St. (922-1144)
Fill your own bags, if an employee is not there to assist you.
Eagle
Eagle Fire Station #1 parking lot, 966 Iron Eagle Dr. (939-6463)
Shovels are available at the site but you must fill your own bags.
Star
Star Fire Protection District at 10831 W. State St.
Sand and sandbags available after 5 p.m. Thursday.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413, @KatyMoeller
