January 15, 2017 12:46 PM

After weekend flurries, two storm systems could bring wintry mix

By Nicole Blanchard

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service’s Boise branch on Saturday forecasted “significant precipitation” starting Tuesday, but by Sunday had pushed back on those predictions. Now, a snow/rain mix is expected to start falling Wednesday thanks to a slowing storm system, meteorologist Bill Wojcik said.

Wojcik said we can expect “a succession of systems” rolling through the Valley, with wetter weather expected Wednesday and Thursday and a slightly more dry storm hitting Friday and Saturday.

“We still don’t have a good handle on rain or snow amounts,” said Wojcik, who added that fluctuating temperatures make it difficult to predict exactly what type of precipitation will fall.

Wojcik said a rain/snow mix is likely to start Wednesday, turning into rain on Thursday if temperatures rise enough.

“On Friday/Saturday, we’ll just see snow in the Valley if we see anything at all,” he said.

On Sunday afternoon, the NWS recorded .7 inches of snow at its Boise office thanks to flurries caused by an inversion. The inversion, which has left the Valley in a blanket of fog, is expected to pass Tuesday.

