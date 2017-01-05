How does Boise’s record snow depth measure up with Minnesota or Alaska?

If you think we have a lot of snow in the Treasure Valley right now, current totals in other, more famously snowy areas definitely support that idea.
On Thursday morning, snow depth at the National Weather Service’s office at the Boise Airport hit 15 inches — besting the previous all-time record of 13. By noon, the snow had “settled slightly” and measured a still-lofty 14 inches, said meteorologist Jessica Caubre. And it’s possible we could regain an inch when the next wave of snow comes in on Saturday, Caubre said, but those prospects are pretty uncertain.
In Minneapolis, “we only have an inch on the ground right now,” NWS meteorologist in charge Daniel Luna said, hastening to point out that Minnesota’s snowy reputation is better borne out by its northern reaches, which readily accumulate 18 to 30 inches of snow. Still, Luna seemed impressed by Boise’s inches, noting that “more than a foot is a lot of snow for us.”
And Denver’s Weather Service office had only 4 inches on the snow on the ground Thursday, dumped this week after the area’s previous snow had melted off, meteorologist Bernie Meier said. Snowier days are yet to come, he promised, noting that Denver’s deepest snows generally come in March.
Boise’s record matches the current total on the ground in famously snowy Bismarck, N.D. “We were 21 at one point (this past Monday), but we’re at 15 right now,” said meteorologist Zach Hargrove.
But a check farther north at Fairbanks, Alaska, put the Boise and Bismarck totals to shame: “We have 23 inches at our office here right now,” said meteorologist Benjamin Bartos said.
Like in Boise, Salt Lake City had 7 inches before this week’s storms, meteorologist Lisa Verzella said. But its post-storm total was less lofty: 10 inches as of Thursday morning.
“It’s not a record-breaker, but I’ve been here six years and that’s quite a lot for us here,” Verzella said.
