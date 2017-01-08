Ice storm warning issued for lower Treasure Valley

The National Weather Service in Boise has issued an ice storm warning for the lower Treasure Valley on Sunday morning, according to meteorologist Les Colin. That area includes Caldwell, Nampa and Emmett.
Colin said freezing rain is expected to bring a quarter of an inch to half an inch of ice coating the area following snow showers Sunday morning.
In the upper Treasure Valley, a winter storm advisory remains in place, downgraded from a winter storm warning. Colin said a short period of freezing rain in the Boise area will cause a temporary layer of ice on surfaces. That will be followed by regular rain, though Colin said cold temperatures have him optimistic about potential flooding.
“I don’t think it will produce a flooding event,” he said, explaining that cold rain will be absorbed by existing snow on the ground, rather than melting the snow.
Colin said the Treasure Valley is looking at rain and snow forecasts for the next few days, as well as warmer temperatures. By the end of the week, we’ll see “a surge of cold air, but not as cold as it was (last week).”
Colin said despite forecasts for more precipitation, the NWS is not expecting more big accumulation events like the ones that have dropped record snowfall in Boise and clogged up roads.
Cancellations
Officials with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have said that the church is canceling all Treasure Valley meetings Sunday. Other churches closing include:
Wright Community Congregational United Church of Christ
First Congregational United Church of Christ
Boise Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
Nampa Church of the Brethren
Hillcrest Trinity Assembly
All Saints Presbyterian Church
Southminster Presbyterian Church
King of Glory Lutheran Church
Treasure Valley Baptist Church
Caldwell Canyon Hill Church of the Nazarene
Tree City Church of the Nazarene
Christian Faith Center (both Nampa locations and Caldwell location)
Harvest Life Church in Nampa
Cathedral of the Rockies said it will still hold services on Sunday at its Downtown location and encourages churchgoers to watch a livestream online if they’re unable to attend in person. Its Amity location will be closed.
Discovery Church Boise said in a Facebook post that its 9 a.m. Sunday service would be canceled. It plans to hold only an 11 a.m. service.
Calls to the Catholic Diocese of Boise and local Episcopalian churches had not been returned Sunday morning. Do you know of a cancellation we’re missing? Email us at newsroom@idahostatesman.com.
Plowing and roads
ACHD has faced some criticism over its ability to clear roads, prompting Boise Mayor Dave Bieter to declare a state of emergency in order to prepare for this weekend’s weather. In addition to its normal fleet of snow plows, de-icers and other machinery, ACHD has hired 12 private contractors to help clear the streets.
The city of Boise has also pitched in to help make roads passable. Streets in Downtown Boise were made no-parking zones in an effort to aid snow removal.
According to a press release, the Idaho National Guard will also be stepping in to help clear roads in anticipation of this weekend’s snowfall.
“This support comes as the Idaho National Guard is conducting their regularly scheduled monthly weekend drill, which already included snow removal training on its calendar,” the release said.
Maj. Gen. Gary Sayler in the release said that ACHD and the Guard would work together to determine the best use of the Guard’s snow removal equipment and operators.
“We will be working in support of Ada County Highway District through Sunday primarily on snow removal operations,” Sayler said in the release. “They will advise us on where, when and how we can best provide them the support they need.”
Advice for residents
▪ Clear snow away from fire hydrants so first-responders have clear access to that equipment.
▪ Also, clear gas meters and furnace vent areas. A buried or iced-over natural gas regulator can become clogged, affecting the supply of gas. When the snow melts and becomes more wet and heavy, it can put pressure on the meter and piping, warns Intermountain Gas.
Find more information
▪ Boise mayor declares state of emergency due to snow, potential flooding.
▪ Analysis: Buy more plows? Put private contractors on retainer? What’s ACHD’s best snow policy?
▪ Check the Ada County Highway District cameras for current conditions.
▪ Check here for statewide road conditions.
Boise Airport
Check here to see your flight’s status.
No roof rake?
Here’s how Wendy Stevens, of Boise, said she solved that problem Saturday:
“I made a roof rake by getting a 10-foot piece of PVC [pipe] and a dustpan that fit the PVC. I glued it together, then duct-taped it like crazy. My husband and granddaughter were able to scrape a great deal of the snow off our garage roof, about half way up. It held up well and is ready for the next round.”
Comments