Parts of Idaho are colder than Antarctica today. Yes, really.

Idaho in recent days has been cloaked in single-digit and subzero temperatures thanks to a strong winter storm that also dumped a record-breaking amount of snow in the Treasure Valley. It’s enough to make you feel like you’re living in Antarctica — and some places in Idaho sank to lower temperatures than the South Pole early Thursday.
The Weather Channel’s app at 7:20 a.m. showed Antarctica at a cool -15 degrees. In the mountain town of Stanley, Idahoans braved temperatures of -24 at the same time. Southeast Idaho’s Island Park was -18.
By 9 a.m., Stanley had dipped even lower to -26, according to the app, while Antarctica and Island Park were both -17.
According to the Boise branch of the National Weather Service, McCall hit -17 degrees overnight. The Pocatello NWS branch said Stanley’s overnight low was -30 degrees. Here in the Treasure Valley, the overnight low was a toasty 5 degrees.
Idaho is at an advantage for such a comparison, though. It’s summertime in the southern hemisphere, meaning the antarctic isn’t plunging to its lowest possible temperatures. And with an 8-hour time difference between The Weather Channel’s antarctic recording station and Mountain Standard Time, our early-morning lows are matching up against the midday warmth.
Still, with the frigid conditions Idahoans have faced lately, it can be satisfying to say we’ve survived temperatures chillier than the South Pole.
