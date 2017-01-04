Boise, Meridian schools among weather-related closures in the Treasure Valley

Snowy and slick roads in the Treasure Valley and beyond forced the closure of many schools in the area, including the Boise, West Ada and Nampa school districts.
Unofficially, about 2 inches of snow fell overnight. The National Weather Service expects the snow to continue through midnight Wednesday, with an additional 4 to 6 inches of accumulation through much of the Valley, including Boise, Caldwell, Emmett and Mountain Home. A winter storm warning is in effect.
Police agencies throughout the area report slide-offs, minor collisions and road conditions that should be avoided if possible.
If you don't have to be on the roads today, please stay home.— Meridian Police Dept (@PoliceMeridian) January 4, 2017
After the snow stops falling, it’s going to get cold. Very cold.
The temperature in Boise could reach -4 degrees on Friday and the outlying areas could get as cold as -10 degrees, according to Korri Anderson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boise. The mountain valleys could range from -10 to -20 degrees. The predicted low in Fairfield on Friday is -28.
Here is the latest information on school, road and other closures in the Treasure Valley.
School and other closures
▪ Boise School District
▪ College of Idaho
▪ College of Western Idaho
▪ Emmett School District
▪ Filer School District
▪ Garden City Public Library
▪ Gem Prep. Nampa
▪ Homedale School District
▪ Jerome School District
▪ Kuna School District
▪ Marsing School District
▪ Middleton School District
▪ Minidoka School District
▪ Mountain Home High (start delayed until 10 a.m.)
▪ Nampa School District
▪ Riverstone International
▪ Sage International Charter
▪ Turner Center for Family Development (Caldwell)
▪ University of Idaho, Boise
▪ Vallivue School District
▪ West Ada School District
Notes: Boise State University is expected to remain open. Get the latest updates here. Caldwell schools are still on Christmas break.
Send your closures to newsroom@idahostatesman.com.
Road information
▪ Check the Ada County Highway District cameras for current conditions.
▪ Check here for statewide road conditions.
Boise Airport
Most flights were coming and going on schedule. Check here to see your flight’s status.
Statesman delivery may be delayed
All routes should be completed by late Wednesday morning. More here.
