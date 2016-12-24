Weekend snow is “unusual,” on its way out of the Treasure Valley

The Treasure Valley's Christmas storm is almost over, according to National Weather Service meteorologists, but it dropped an unusual amount of snow as it passed through on Friday and Saturday.
Meteorologist Jay Breidenbach said by 10 a.m., the storm had dropped a total 7.1 inches of snow, leaving just over 9 inches on the ground at the Boise Airport thanks to previous accumulation. That was a boost of 1.3 inches in just three hours, as NWS Boise tweeted a storm snow total of 5.8 inches around 6:30 a.m.
As of 6 am, 2.8" new snow since midnight and 3.0" yesterday for total 5.8" at the #Boise Weather Office. 8" on the ground. #idwx pic.twitter.com/F68eQeaOmv— NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) December 24, 2016
NWS meteorologist Joel Tannenholz said it's "really not that common to get this much snow," despite late December being prime storm season for the Treasure Valley.
As of Dec. 24, the month's snow total was 10.1 inches — the greatest since December 2008 when totals hit 20.2 inches for the month. The past few years have seen only 2-5 inches for the entire month, Tannenholz said.
In 2008, multiple storms throughout the month led to such a high snow total, where current conditions have been caused mostly by this weekend's storm. That has helped 2016 surpass the maximum snow depth from 2008, when the most snow on the ground at once was only 7 inches thanks to higher temperatures and spread-out snowfall.
Later in the morning, the storm was heading due east, said Tannenholz, and was expected to start tapering off and leave the Boise area around noon. That's when meteorologists will have final snow totals for the weather system.
But that's not the end of the wintry weather for the Treasure Valley. Another storm will roll in on Monday and Tuesday, Tannenholz said, though that event will move through more quickly than the current storm.
Temperatures aren't expected to rise above freezing over the next week, he said, which means snow already on the ground isn't likely to melt.
"We're not going to see freezing for a long time," Tannenholz said.
He said the rest of the month is expected to see lower than normal temperatures and about average precipitation.
Travel and road conditions
The accumulating snow and low temperatures this weekend have led to messy roads that had caused seven crashes and 12 slideoffs between midnight and 9:30 a.m., according to an Ada County dispatcher. None of those involved injuries, the dispatcher said.
According to 511, there were no critical traffic incidents statewide, though Interstate 84 and several highways in the Boise area showed patches of ice and packed snow on the roadway, according to a recorded message.
Ada County Highway District traffic cameras showed many roads with slow or stop-and-go traffic, but no accidents as of 10 a.m.
Local law enforcement on Twitter encouraged people to drive safely and stay off of the roads if possible.
If you're traveling today, please use caution. Most roads are snow covered and slick. #winterweather #gettheresafe— Idaho State Police- (@ISPCVS) December 24, 2016
Don't be on the roads unless absolutely necessary! Lots of snow coming down out there.— Meridian Police Dept (@PoliceMeridian) December 24, 2016
Though the Boise Airport remained open Saturday morning, at least six flights had encountered delays around 10:30 a.m., while one Delta flight to Seattle was canceled entirely, according to an online flight tracker.
