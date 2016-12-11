Idaho troopers involved in 2 of a dozen Sunday crashes on I-84

Idaho State Police troopers were involved in two of “approximately 11” crashes investigated by ISP, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office and the Nampa Police Department early Sunday, according to an ISP press release.
According to the release, the three agencies investigated a slew of crashes between the Franklin Exit and Black Cat Road on Interstate 84, both eastbound and westbound. The investigations began shortly after midnight.
Around 12:30 a.m., an ISP trooper was responding to a crash near the Franklin Exit, mile marker 36, when a Nampa man, Allan H. Ische, 65, slid into the patrol car in his 1998 Mercury Villager. The Mercury then hit the Pontiac G6 of 40-year-old Rachel Robb, of Nyssa, Ore. No injuries were reported in any of those crashes.
A short time later, a different trooper was on the shoulder of I-84 at the same exit to investigate another crash. The trooper’s patrol car was stationary on the shoulder of the road, when the rear left corner of it was hit by a 2014 Nissan Versa. The Versa, driven by 36-year-old Rachel Carter, of Caldwell, had sideswiped a 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan and then struck the guardrail and patrol car after impact.
According to the release, Nampa police took Carter into custody on suspicion of driving under the influlence. Neither the trooper nor the driver of the Caravan, Jenna E. Morris of Fruitland, were injured.
No other details were provided on the nature or cause of the remaining incidents, nor were the names of those involved immediately available.
