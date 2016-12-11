Idaho troopers involved in 2 of a dozen Sunday crashes on I-84

1:33 An Eagle mom talks about life as a caregiver Pause

3:06 Boise day shelter provides meals, clothing and much more

2:55 Priority mail: Boise post office already in a holiday rush

3:26 Big Snow Delights Skiers for Bogus Basin's Opening Day of the 2016-2017 Season

3:05 Idaho Statesman bowl preview

1:30 Inside the pandemonium of Bishop Kelly basketball's 'Silent Knight'

1:37 Tacoma officer killed responding to domestic violence call

1:51 On the Trail: Bogus Basin's Wildcat

2:46 Otter on Cabinet talk, Castro's death