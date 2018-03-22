Idaho’s Risch risks government shutdown over naming of wilderness after former rival Andrus

A lot of things can go haywire when Congress tries to pass an omnibus spending bill at the last minute.
But Idaho GOP Sen. Jim Risch raised a lot of eyebrows, and plenty of ire, when he decided to risk blowing up the spending bill to wage a political battle.
The battle he chose? Preventing the renaming of 90,769-acres of Central Idaho wilderness the Cecil D. Andrus-White Clouds Wilderness.
Idaho GOP Rep. Mike Simpson had added to the legislation a provision to honor Idaho’s renowned Democratic governor. And Risch did not like this at all.
The showdown, which began unfolding late Thursday night, quickly spread across social media and online as reporters covering the Senate vote tried to figure out why a deceased governor from Idaho was stalling things.
“There was, however, a brief drama that threatened to keep the chamber from voting when Senator James Risch, an Idaho Republican, objected that one of the provisions in the massive piece of legislation renamed a wilderness preserve in his state for Cecil Andrus, a Democratic governor of Idaho and secretary of the Interior under President Jimmy Carter. Andrus, who died last year, and Risch were political rivals,” reported Bloomberg Politics.
Quite a twist here, folks. The goat tonight is not only @RandPaul, it's @SenatorRisch, who is seeking to have the bill changed to delete the renaming of a National Wilderness area in Idaho after former Gov. Cecil D. Andrus.— Mike DeBonis (@mikedebonis) March 23, 2018
CNN reported: “As to what, in an old political rivalry, could’ve led to such a visceral response by Risch, aides in both parties were still trying to figure out what had occurred. At one point, a 2008 profile of Risch’s political rise began circulating that recounted Risch’s time as the majority leader in the Idaho state senate when Andrus, who died last year, was governor. The Idaho Statesman profile noted Risch ‘clashed with Democratic Gov. Cecil Andrus, particularly over education funding in the 1980s.’ ”
Once Washington, D.C., political reporters and political gadflies following the debacle on Twitter figured out who Risch and Andrus were and that Idaho has forests and mountains, they had some stuff to say.
Jim Risch threatening to hold up the omnibus because it names a wilderness preserve after a former political rival is the greatest act of senatorial pettiness since Warren Rudman blocked a multimilion $ earmark to his alma mater over a $18 yearbook fee. https://t.co/2TVvWbazQK pic.twitter.com/GRKghURELO— Kevin Robillard (@PoliticoKevin) March 23, 2018
“When someone inevitably asks me one day what it was like to cover Congress, the story of Jim Risch holding up an omnibus vote at midnight over the naming of a forest after a political enemy will be the first thing I remember,” tweeted Washington Examiner reporter Al Weaver.
After Risch went into a side room with Senate leadership, the dust settled, the Senate got back to its business and the bill passed.
So what about Andrus’ wilderness?
“Congressman Simpson is monitoring the situation and will continue to make sure the White Clouds wilderness is named after Gov. Andrus,” Nikki Wallace, Simpson’s spokesperson, told the Statesman.
The most recent national news reports indicate that he might still get his wilderness, but Risch succeeded in stripping the renaming provision from the bill that passed – and then denied comment, according to a Washington Post story.
“No. What part of ‘no’ don’t you understand? . . . Do I have a problem with my English? I don’t have any comment,” Risch told reporters outside the Senate floor.
Roll Call reported that Risch “would not allow a unanimous consent request to speed up a final vote on the $1.3 trillion omnibus without assurances from the House that it would take up his fix.”
“But the House is not expected to accept the omnibus correction from Risch, according to Republican senators familiar with the conversations. As such, Simpson appears likely to prevail in the renaming battle,” Roll Call stated.
Reminder that Sen. Risch is the next Foreign Relations Chairman and is currently practicing an interesting brand of diplomacy— Burgess Everett (@burgessev) March 23, 2018
