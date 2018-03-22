More Videos

Former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus, Rep. Mike Simpson, Idaho Conservation League Executive Director Rick Johnson and the Idaho Statesman’s Rocky Barker talk governing, compromise and public lands at a forum co-sponsored by Idaho Public Television and the Andrus Center. Provided by Idaho Public Television
Former Idaho Gov. Cecil Andrus, Rep. Mike Simpson, Idaho Conservation League Executive Director Rick Johnson and the Idaho Statesman’s Rocky Barker talk governing, compromise and public lands at a forum co-sponsored by Idaho Public Television and the Andrus Center. Provided by Idaho Public Television
Letters from the West

Letters from the West

Energy and environmental news from across the West

Letters from the West

Andrus spent his life protecting this iconic Idaho wilderness, now it will carry his name

By Rocky Barker

rbarker@idahostatesman.com

March 22, 2018 03:45 PM

Cecil Andrus saved Idaho’s White Cloud mountains from an open-pit mine and it helped him get elected governor in 1970.

Now, seven months after his death at age 85, the White Clouds Wilderness will carry his name.

The spending bill working its way through Congress includes a provision to rename 90,769 acres of craggy peaks, mountain lakes and forests the Cecil D. Andrus-White Clouds Wilderness.

Idaho Rep. Mike Simpson led the fight to protect the area as part of a 275,000-acre wilderness package that President Barack Obama signed in 2015.

“It is only fitting that this iconic land in Idaho is forever tied to the man who dedicated his public service to protecting it,” Simpson said.

Andrus fought to stop Asarco Corp. from replacing iconic Castle Peak with an open-pit molybdenum mine in the heart of the White Cloud Mountains during his successful campaign for governor in 1970. That effort led to the establishment of the Sawtooth National Recreation Area in 1972.

“Dad viewed the White Clouds as one of Idaho’s crown jewels,” said Tracy Andrus, Cecil’s daughter. “To receive this, he would have been honored and humbled.”

Andrus went on to become Idaho’s longest-serving governor, with a stint as secretary of Department of the Interior in between his four terms.

As Interior Secretary under President Jimmy Carter, Andrus in 1980 engineered public-land protections for 25 percent of Alaska, including 104.3 million acres of new parks, wilderness, and wildlife refuges.

Tracy Andrus said the Andrus family will be “eternally grateful to Rep. Simpson for making this happen.”

Rocky Barker: 208-377-6484, @RockyBarker

Rocky Barker is the energy and environment reporter for the Idaho Statesman and has been writing about the West since 1985. He is the author of several books, including "Scorched Earth How the Fires of Yellowstone Changed America," "The Flyfisher's Guide to Idaho" and "The Wingshooter's Guide to Idaho."