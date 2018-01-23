High school page says 2 Idaho lawmakers, lobbyist harassed her last year

Idaho House members applaud Hailey man involved in Bundy standoff

Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, introduced Eric Parker of Hailey during the Idaho House session on Jan. 16, 2018. Parker had recently pleaded guilty to obstruction of a court order stemming from his actions during the 2014 standoff with the BLM at Cliven Bundy's ranch near Bunkerville, Nev. Many lawmakers on the floor that day had earlier been part of a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions that raised concerns about the man’s prosecution.