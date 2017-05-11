Leroy formally announces bid for Labrador’s seat in Congress

David Leroy, a former Idaho lieutenant governor and attorney general, formally announced his bid Thursday for the Congressional House seat Rep. Raúl Labrador is giving up to run for governor in 2018.
Leroy is the first announced candidate in a likely crowded contest for the Republican nomination in the race. Though he is seeking federal office, he filed paperwork in the state Secretary of State’s office Thursday to signal his formal entry, which comes two days after Labrador made his gubernatorial bid official.
“I didn’t intend to run against Rep. Labrador, but when he declared this an open seat, I wanted to be the first one in the the race because I feel so strongly that this is an important race,” he said.
Leroy, 69, currently resides in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District. He said he planned to move Washington, D.C., and live there full-time if elected, maintaining a residence somewhere 1st District in either the Treasure Valley, Lewiston or Coeur d’Alene areas.
He defined himself Thursday as a “Constitutional Conservative” and said he wanted to help break the “American gridlock” in Washington, D.C. Labrador, he said, had been “an excellent congressman. He’s advanced the conservative principles, he’s shaken up the establishment, he’s become a national spokesman, he’s done some very good work.
“But it‘s also the time to move beyond principles,” he continued. “We must get past the gridlock we have on all these critical issues.”
Leroy said cited government overspending as a threat that has “compromised the Republic” and said serving in Congress was “the most important political job in America” given its power over the federal budget. He attacked the Affordable Care Act, known as Obamacare, and said market forces could price health care options “appropriately and affordably.” He said coverage for pre-existing conditions should be provided by state-based high-risk pools.
Asked about President Donald Trump, Leroy said he would “work with the president, even though I don’t always appreciate everything he does, or especially everything he says.” He said Trump’s move to oust FBI Director James Comey this week was appropriate but badly timed.
“He needs to take the rough edges off,” Leroy said of Trump. “The issues of the day must be the focus, and to the extent that the president does things that distract from that focus, that’s a problem for the body politic.”
Leroy served as attorney general from 1978 to 1982 and lieutenant governor from 1982 to 1986. He lost a bid for governor in 1986 and ran unsuccessfully for the same Congressional seat in in 1994.
Former state Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Luna has also indicated interest in Labrador’s seat but has not officially filed to run.
