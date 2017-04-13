Idaho’s 2018 state races are opening up to new faces. There could be more

Idaho has seven statewide elected offices. When those four-year terms are up in 2018, at least three of the seats will be open, with no elected or appointed incumbent running.

The last time that many statewide races were open at one time was a generation ago. And there could be more.

Here’s where things stand already, nearly a year before the March 2018 filing deadline:

Governor: Third term Gov. Butch Otter, currently the longest continuously-serving governor in the country, is not seeking re-election in 2018. Six candidates, including three Republicans, have declared their candidacies thus far.

The last time the governor’s race was an open affair was 2006, when Otter first ran. His predecessor, Dirk Kempthorne, had resigned that May to become President George Bush’s Interior secretary. Lt. Gov. (now Sen.) Jim Risch served out Kempthorne’s term but had previously committed to run again for lieutenant governor.

To date, the leading candidates to succeed him, given the Republican advantage in Idaho, are Lt. Gov. Brad Little, developer Tommy Ahlquist, and former Meridian State Sen. Russ Fulcher. U.S. Rep Raúl Labrador remains a likely additional GOP contender. One Democrat and two independents have also filed papers to run.

In 2010, all seven incumbents, appointed or elected, ran for office and won.

Lieutenant Governor: With Brad Little running for governor, the race is open for the first time in more than 30 years. The last open election for the office was in 1986, when incumbent Republican David Leroy ran for governor and Otter won the race to begin a 14-year tenure as Idaho’s No. 2 statewide officeholder, the longest ever.

Three candidates have declared to date, all Republicans: State Sen. Marv Hagedorn of Meridian, former Idaho Falls Rep. Janice McGeachin, and McCammon Rep. Kelley Packer. Idaho’s state Republican Chairman Steve Yates is stepping down from that post and said this week he is considering a run.

Treasurer: After five terms, incumbent Ron Crane is not seeking re-election. The last time the office saw an open race was when Crane first ran in 1998, succeeding Lydia Justice Edwards, who served three terms. Kevin Jones, who runs an investment company in Boise, is the first declared candidate, running as a Republican.

The other statewide officeholders are Secretary of State Lawerence Denney, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, State Controller Brandon Woolf and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra. No additional candidates have yet declared in those races.

In 1994, races for governor, attorney general and schools superintendent were open contests. Since then, no more than two races in the quadrennial state contests have been open at the same time, as recently as 2014.

